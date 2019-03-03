﻿ Khargon News - mp news the member said the phone has kept the call attendant of the electricity office | सदस्य बोले- बिजली कार्यालय का कॉल अटेंडर रख देता है फोन - khargon News,खरगौन न्यूज़,खरगौन समाचार

हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।

लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से "Block" सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।

Option1

Option2

  1. यहां जाएं Chrome > Setting > Content Settings
  2. यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings > Notifications > Manage Exceptions
  3. "https://www.bhaskar.com:443" के लिए Allow चुनें।
  4. अपने ब्राउज़र की Cookies को clear करें |
  5. पेज को रिफ्रेश (Refresh) करें।
विज्ञापन

सदस्य बोले- बिजली कार्यालय का कॉल अटेंडर रख देता है फोन

Dainik Bhaskar

Mar 03, 2019, 03:51 AM IST

Khargon News - कलेक्टर डाड व विधायक रवि जोशी सदस्यों से चर्चा करते हुए।

Khargon News - mp news the member said the phone has kept the call attendant of the electricity office
  • comment
कलेक्टर डाड व विधायक रवि जोशी सदस्यों से चर्चा करते हुए।

-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
X
Khargon News - mp news the member said the phone has kept the call attendant of the electricity office
COMMENT
Astrology

Recommended

Click to listen..
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

एप में पढ़ें