Morena News - mp news 13 thousand people will get education and business opportunities from 20 new roads | 20 नई सड़कों से 13 हजार लोगों को मिलेंगे शिक्षा व बिजनेस के अवसर - murena News,मुरैना न्यूज़,मुरैना समाचार
हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।
लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से "Block" सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।
Option1
Option2
यहां जाएं Chrome > Setting > Content Settings
यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings > Notifications > Manage Exceptions