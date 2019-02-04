Trending Tags
Ind vs NZ Live Score SSC Sarkar Naurkri Valentine Week 2019 Somvati Amavasya Mauni Amavasya ‌Bhojpuri Gana Movie Review Income Tax Calculator Interim Budget 2019 February 2019 Calendar
  • Hindi News
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Murena
  • Morena News mp news doctors x ray technician polyclinic district district hospital clinic hospital state government accident x ray machine machine ultrasound machine treatment cattle animals x ray cattle goat injury sheep dog cow horse buffalo fracture goats pregnancy dogs
विज्ञापन

पॉलीक्लीनिक की मिली सुविधा, लेकिन मवेशी के इलाज को नहीं मिले चार विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर

Dainik Bhaskar

Feb 04, 2019, 04:22 AM IST

Murena News - पॉलीक्लिनिक में इलाज के लिए डाक्टर पदस्थ नही हैं। जिले में 10 लाख दुधारू पशु 6.35 लाख : भैंसवंश 1.10 लाख: गोवंश...

Morena News - mp news doctors x ray technician polyclinic district district hospital clinic hospital state government accident x ray machine machine ultrasound machine treatment cattle animals x ray cattle goat injury sheep dog cow horse buffalo fracture goats pregnancy dogs
पॉलीक्लिनिक में इलाज के लिए डाक्टर पदस्थ नही हैं।

जिले में 10 लाख दुधारू पशु

6.35 लाख : भैंसवंश

1.10 लाख: गोवंश की

1.10 लाख: बकरी-भेड़

एक्स-रे मशीन चालू नहीं



-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
X
Morena News - mp news doctors x ray technician polyclinic district district hospital clinic hospital state government accident x ray machine machine ultrasound machine treatment cattle animals x ray cattle goat injury sheep dog cow horse buffalo fracture goats pregnancy dogs
Astrology

Recommended

Click to listen..
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos