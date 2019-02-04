Morena News mp news doctors x ray technician polyclinic district district hospital clinic hospital state government accident x ray machine machine ultrasound machine treatment cattle animals x ray cattle goat injury sheep dog cow horse buffalo fracture goats pregnancy dogs
पॉलीक्लीनिक की मिली सुविधा, लेकिन मवेशी के इलाज को नहीं मिले चार विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर
Dainik Bhaskar
Feb 04, 2019, 04:22 AM IST
Murena News - पॉलीक्लिनिक में इलाज के लिए डाक्टर पदस्थ नही हैं।
जिले में 10 लाख दुधारू पशु
6.35 लाख : भैंसवंश
1.10 लाख: गोवंश...