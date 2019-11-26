Sheour News mp news in the demonstration against the central government the former mla surrounded his own government he said if the addiction is not stopped then we will play the role of the opposition
केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन में पूर्व विधायक ने अपनी ही सरकार को घेरा, बोले- नशा बंद नहीं हुआ तो हम निभाएंगे विपक्ष की भूमिका
Sheopur News - केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ धरने को संबोधित करते कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष।
Nov 26, 2019, 09:06 AM IST
