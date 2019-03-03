अभाविप ने निकाली भारत गौरव यात्रा राष्ट्रहित के मुद्दों से जुड़ने की बात कही

Shivpuri News - mp news abvp withdrew the 39india gaurav yatra39 talk of national interest | अभाविप ने निकाली भारत गौरव यात्रा राष्ट्रहित के मुद्दों से जुड़ने की बात कही - shivpuri News,शिवपुरी न्यूज़,शिवपुरी समाचार
हमें खेद हैं कि आप opt-out कर चुके हैं।
लेकिन, अगर आपने गलती से "Block" सिलेक्ट किया था या फिर भविष्य में आप नोटिफिकेशन पाना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए निर्देशों का पालन करें ।
Option1
Option2
यहां जाएं Chrome > Setting > Content Settings
यहां क्लिक करें Content Settings > Notifications > Manage Exceptions