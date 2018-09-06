गृह मंत्रालय ने बनाया 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट, आम नागरिक शहीदों के परिवार की कर सकेंगे आर्थिक मदद

नई दिल्ली. केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट की स्थापना की है। इस मंच के जरिए आम नागरिक शहीदों के परिवारों की आर्थिक मदद कर सकेंगे। इसमें दी गई रकम पर आयकर नहीं देना होगा। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट किया, "केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट की स्थापना की गई है, ताकि सभी नागरिकों को योगदान देने और शहीद हुए सशस्त्रबल कर्मियों के परिवारों को सहायता देने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म मिल सके...ट्रस्ट को सात ट्रस्टियों के साथ बनाया गया है। इसकी अध्यक्षता केंद्रीय गृहसचिव करेंगे।"

Ministry of Home Affairs @HMOIndia had taken an initiative named @BharatKeVeer in April, last year. The success of the initiative has been stupendous. The initiative has now been formalised into a registered Trust. 1/4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 6, 2018

‘Bharat Ke Veer’ Trust has been created by MHA for providing a platform to all citizens to contribute and provide assistance to the families of martyred CAPF personnel. 2/4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 6, 2018

The @BharatKeVeer Trust has been formed with seven Trustees headed by the Union Home Secretary. Noted film actor Shri @akshaykumar and former National Badminton Champion, Pullela Gopichand have also been included in the Trust as Trustees. 3/4 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 6, 2018