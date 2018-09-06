Trending Tags
  • Bharat Ke Veer Trust has been created by Home Ministry for families of martyred
गृह मंत्रालय ने बनाया 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट, आम नागरिक शहीदों के परिवार की कर सकेंगे आर्थिक मदद

आर्थिक मदद के लिए दी गई रकम में टैक्स से छूट मिलेगी

Dainik Bhaskar

Sep 06, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
नई दिल्ली. केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट की स्थापना की है। इस मंच के जरिए आम नागरिक शहीदों के परिवारों की आर्थिक मदद कर सकेंगे। इसमें दी गई रकम पर आयकर नहीं देना होगा। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट किया, "केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट की स्थापना की गई है, ताकि सभी नागरिकों को योगदान देने और शहीद हुए सशस्त्रबल कर्मियों के परिवारों को सहायता देने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म मिल सके...ट्रस्ट को सात ट्रस्टियों के साथ बनाया गया है। इसकी अध्यक्षता केंद्रीय गृहसचिव करेंगे।"

