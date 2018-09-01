Trending Tags
एयर इंडिया के विमान में नशे में यात्री ने महिला की सीट पर पेशाब की, सरकार ने एयरलाइन से रिपोर्ट मांगी

एआई-102 फ्लाइट न्यूयॉर्क से दिल्ली आ रही थी

Dainik Bhaskar

Sep 01, 2018, 01:31 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. एयर इंडिया के विमान में शुक्रवार को एक व्यक्ति ने महिला यात्री की सीट पर पेशाब कर दी। बतााया जा रहा है कि वह शराब के नशे में था। पीड़ित महिला की बेटी इंद्राणी घोष ने इस बारे में एयर इंडिया को ट्वीट किया। इसके बाद केंद्रीय उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने एयरलाइन से जांच रिपोर्ट सौंपने को कहा है। यह विमान न्यूयॉर्क से दिल्ली आ रहा था। इंद्राणी के ट्वीट पर उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने एयर इंडिया को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा, "कृपया इस मामले पर तुरंत फॉलोअप लें और उड्डयन मंत्रालय और निदेशालय को रिपोर्ट दें। यह बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि आपकी मां को इस तरह के बेहद आपत्तिजनक और खौफनाक अनुभव से गुजरना पड़ा।"
