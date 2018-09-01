एयर इंडिया के विमान में नशे में यात्री ने महिला की सीट पर पेशाब की, सरकार ने एयरलाइन से रिपोर्ट मांगी

इंद्राणी के ट्वीट पर उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने एयर इंडिया को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा, "कृपया इस मामले पर तुरंत फॉलोअप लें और उड्डयन मंत्रालय और निदेशालय को रिपोर्ट दें। यह बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि आपकी मां को इस तरह के बेहद आपत्तिजनक और खौफनाक अनुभव से गुजरना पड़ा।"
Disgraceful @airindiain yesterday on your flight AI102 from JFK to Delhi a drunk passenger removed his pants and peed on the seat my mother was sitting!!! She was traveling alone and is completely traumatized! Reply ASAP #AirIndia #Shameful— Indrani Ghosh (@indranidreams) August 31, 2018
@airindiain please follow up immediately and report back to MoCA / DGCA. Very unfortunate that your mother had to go through this harrowing experience. https://t.co/TcUxEiZ4lR— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) September 1, 2018