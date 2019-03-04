पाकिस्तान पर एयरस्ट्राइक के बाद पहली बार सामने आए वायुसेना प्रमुख धनोवा, पत्रकार ने पूछा- आपकी एयरस्ट्राइक में कितने मरे? वायुसेना प्रमुख ने दिया ये करारा जवाब

नेशनल डेस्क, . एयर स्ट्राइक के बाद पहली बार वायुसेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोवा ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। उन्होंने एयर स्ट्राइक पर उठ रहे सवालों पर कहा कि अगर एयर स्ट्राइक जंगलों में हुई होती, या जंगलों में बम बरसाए होते तो फिर की तरफ से रिस्पॉन्स क्यों आता। जब उनसे पूछा गया कि कितने आतंकी मारे गए। इसपर धनोवा ने कहा कि आतंकियों की लाशें गिनना हमारा काम नहीं है। ये सरकार बताएगी।

- वायुसेना प्रमुख बीएस धनोवा ने कहा कि हमारा काम टारगेट गिनना है न कि कितने मारे गए और उनकी लाशें गिनना। वायुसेना ने टारगेट पूरा किया। पाकिस्तान में ऑपरेशन खत्म नहीं हुआ है। राजनीति पर कमेंट नहीं कर सकते हैं।

क्यों इस्तेमाल किया मिग-21 : वायुसेना प्रमुख ने मिग-21 के इस्तेमाल पर कहा कि क्यों नहीं करेंगे। मिग-21 बाइसन एक अच्छा विमान है, उसे अपग्रेडेड किया गया है। वह बेहतर रडार, एयर-टु-एयर मिसाइलें और बेहतर वीपन सिस्टम से लैस है। उसे अपग्रेड कर 3.5 जेनरेशन का कर दिया गया है। हम अपने पास मौजूद सभी विमानों का इस्तेमाल करेंगे।



- बीएस धनोवा ने कहा कि प्लान्ड ऑपरेशन में आप योजना बनाते हैं कि कैसे अटैक करेंगे, लेकिन दुश्मन की कार्रवाई के जवाब में उस वक्त जो भी विमान उपलब्ध होगा, उसका इस्तेमाल करते हैं।

#WATCH Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Mig-21 Bison, says, "One is a planned operation in which you plan & carry out.But when an adversary does a strike on you, every available aircraft goes in, irrespective of which aircraft it is. All aircraft are capable of fighting the enemy" pic.twitter.com/B2mZQTLBRd — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in Coimbatore: One is a planned operation in which you plan & carry out. But when an adversary does a strike on you, every available aircraft goes in, irrespective of which aircraft it is. All aircraft are capable of fighting the enemy. pic.twitter.com/UE110zE3nv — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa:Whether he (Wing Commander #Abhinandan) flies or not depends on his medical fitness. That's why post ejection, he has undergone medical check. Whatever treatment required, will be given. Once we get his medical fitness, he will get into fighter cockpit pic.twitter.com/2ykp5aon3h — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2019