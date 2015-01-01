पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 100 Kg Heroin And 5 Pistols Were Found From The Boat From Pakistan, 6 People From Sri Lanka Arrested

कोस्ट गार्ड की कामयाबी:पाकिस्तान से आई बोट से 100 किलो हेरोइन और 5 पिस्टल मिलीं, 6 अरेस्ट

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड के गश्ती जहाज वैभव ने तमिलनाडु के समुद्री इलाके में इस नाव को पकड़ा है।

इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड ने तमिलनाडु के समुद्री इलाके में एक नाव से नशे की बड़ी खेप पकड़ी है। पाकिस्तान से आ रही श्रीलंका की इस नाव में 100 किलो हेरोइन और सिंथेटिक ड्रग्स के 20 पैकेट मिले हैं। इस मामले में 6 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उनके पास से 5 पिस्टल और सैटेलाइट फोन भी मिले हैं।

ऑफिशियल सोर्स ने बुधवार को बताया कि क्रू मेंबर से पूछताछ की गई है। उन्होंने कबूल किया है कि यह हेरोइन उन्हें कराची में एक बोट से दी गई थी। बताया जाता है कि ड्रग्स की खेप को खाली फ्यूल टैंक में छिपाया गया था। बोट का मालिक श्रीलंका के नेगोम्बो का रहने वाला है।

सभी सिक्योरिटी एजेंसी कर रहीं पूछताछ
इंडियन कोस्ट गॉर्ड 17 नवंबर से समुद्र के रास्ते होने वाली तस्करी के खिलाफ बड़ा अभियान चला रहा है। इसी दौरान गश्ती जहाज वैभव को यह कामयाबी मिली। कोस्ट गार्ड की ओर से बताया गया है कि सभी सिक्योरिटी एजेंसी गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों से पूछताछ कर रही हैं। कोस्ट गार्ड के शिप वैभव, विक्रम, समर, अभिनव, आदेश और एयरक्राफ्ट डॉर्नियर इस ऑपरेशन में शामिल हैं।

