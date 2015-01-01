पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन की नई गाइडलाइन:हर सेशन में केवल 100 लोगों को लगाई जाएगी वैक्सीन; राज्य और यूटी खुद तय करेंगे तारीख और दिन

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक, वैक्सीनेशन टीम में 5 सदस्य होंगे। इसमें एक मेन ऑफिसर होगा जबकि 4 अन्य हेल्पर्स रहेंगे।

देश में वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर तैयारियां तेज हो गई हैं। शुरुआत में वैक्सीनेशन के हर सेशन में केवल 100 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता और इंतजाम बेहतर हुए तो ये संख्या 200 भी हो सकती है। नेशनल एक्सपर्ट ग्रुप ऑन वैक्सीन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (NEGVAC) ने इसके लिए डिटेल गाइडलाइन तैयार की है।

112 पेज की इस गाइडलाइन को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय की टीम अभी रिव्यू कर रही है। गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक, राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्य खुद से वैक्सीनेशन का दिन और तारीख तय कर सकेंगे।

गाइडलाइन में और क्या-क्या है?

  • देश के सभी जरूरी लोगों को जिन पर संक्रमण का ज्यादा खतरा है, उन्हें वैक्सीन लगाने की सिफारिश है।
  • 1 करोड़ हेल्थ वर्कर्स, 2 करोड़ फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को प्राथमिकता दी जानी चाहिए। इसमें डॉक्टर्स, नर्स, पुलिस, होम गार्ड्स, आर्म फोर्स, सिविल डिफेंस, नगर निगम, डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट के कर्मचारी शामिल हैं।
  • उम्र के हिसाब से भी वैक्सीनेशन में प्राथमिकता दी जानी चाहिए। इसमें 50 साल से ऊपर और 50 साल से नीचे के दो ग्रुप बनाए जाएं।
  • जिन्हें पहले से अन्य गंभीर बीमारियां हैं, ऐसे लोगों को शामिल किया जाना चाहिए। इनकी संख्या 27 करोड़ है।
  • हर एक सेशन में 100 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसमें ज्यादा संख्या हेल्थकेयर और फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स की होगी। हालांकि हाई रिस्क वाले लोग भी इसमें शामिल होंगे।
  • हेल्थकेयर और फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को एक जगह पर ही वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।
  • अन्य हाई रिस्क वाले नागरिकों के लिए अलग-अलग साइट्स या मोबाइल साइट्स तैयार कर सकते हैं।

5 सदस्यों की टीम करेगी वैक्सीनेशन

  • वैक्सीनेशन टीम में 5 सदस्य होंगे। इसमें एक मेन ऑफिसर होगा जबकि 4 अन्य हेल्पर्स रहेंगे।
  • वैक्सीनेशन का मेन ऑफिसर डॉक्टर्स, नर्स, फार्मासिस्ट में से कोई एक हो सकता है।
  • दूसरा सदस्य सिक्योरिटी का काम देखेगा। वह रजिस्ट्रेशन और एंट्री प्वाइंट को चेक करेगा।
  • तीसरा सदस्य डॉक्यूमेंट्स को वेरिफाई करेगा।
  • चौथा और पांचवां सदस्य क्राउड मैनेजमेंट और स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय से कम्युनिकेट करेगा।

वैक्सीनेशन पर कैसे नजर रखी जाएगी?

  • नेशनल लेवल पर नेशनल एक्सपर्ट ग्रुप मॉनिटरिंग करेगा।
  • राज्य में दो कमेटी बनाई गई हैं। पहली स्टेट स्टेयरिंग कमेटी बनाई गई है, जो अनेक विभागों के बीच कोआर्डिनेशन करेंगे। इसके चेयरमैन स्टेट के चीफ सेक्रेटरी होंगे।
  • दूसरी स्टेट टास्क फोर्स है। ये टीम लॉजिस्टिक और ह्यूमन रिसोर्स का मैनेजमेंट करेगी। इसके चेयरमैन स्टेट के प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी हेल्थ होंगे।
  • सभी राज्यों में स्टेट कंट्रोल रूम की स्थापना होगी। ये 24*7 काम करेगी।
  • जिला स्तर पर डिस्ट्रिक्ट टास्क फोर्स का गठन हुआ है। दिल्ली, मुंबई, हैदराबाद, कोलकाता, चंडीगढ़ जैसे शहरों के लिए अर्बन टास्क फोर्स का गठन हुआ है।
  • ब्लॉक लेवल पर ब्लॉक टास्क फोर्स का गठन हुआ है। इसके चेयरमैन एसडीएम या तहसीलदार बनाए गए हैं।

वैक्सीनेशन के लिए सरकार की क्या-क्या तैयारियां चल रही?

  • केंद्र सरकार सभी राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों के साथ बातचीत कर रही है।
  • मल्टीलेवल कोआर्डिनेशन के लिए टीमें गठित हुई हैं। इसमें केंद्र स्तर पर, राज्य, जिले और ब्लॉक स्तर पर कोआर्डिनेशन टीमें बनाई गई हैं।
  • कोल्ड चेन इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को मजबूत किया गया है।
  • एडिशनल वैक्सीनेटर (ऐसे विशेषज्ञ जो वैक्सीन लगाएंगे) की व्यवस्था राज्य और केंद्र सरकार मिलकर कर रही है।
  • वैक्सीन या वैक्सीनेशन प्रोसेस को लेकर फर्जी खबरों, मैसेज को रोकने, काउंटर करने के लिए कम्युनिकेशन स्ट्रेटजी तैयार की गई है।
  • को-विन डिजिटल प्लेटफार्म तैयार किया गया है, जो वैक्सीनेशन प्रक्रिया की पूरी जानकारी, रजिस्ट्रेशन, वैक्सीनेशन डेट आदि की जानकारी देगी।
  • सभी राज्य और केंद्र शासित राज्यों की तरफ से जिन लोगों को पहले वैक्सीन दी जानी है उनका डेटा को-विन पोर्टल पर अपलोड किया जा रहा है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें