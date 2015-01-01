पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Tamil Nadu Gold Missing Case Probe Update | 103 Kg Gold Worth Rs 45 Crore Goes Missing From CBI Custody In Tamil Nadu Chennai

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

CBI के लॉकर में सेंध:तमिलनाडु में CBI की कस्टडी में रखे 400 किलो सोने में से 103 किलो गायब, इसकी कीमत 45 करोड़ रुपए

चेन्नईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
CBI ने 2012 में एक फर्म पर छापा मारकर 400 किलो सोना सीज किया था। गायब सोना इसी का हिस्सा है।- फाइल फोटो

तमिलनाडु में सेंट्रल ब्यूरो ऑफ इन्वेस्टिगेशन (CBI) की सेफ कस्टडी में रखे 400 किलो सोने में से 103 किलो सोना कम हो गया है। इस सोने की कीमत 45 करोड़ रुपए बताई जा रही है। मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को CB-CID को मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए। इससे यह मामला नजर में आ आया।

बताया जाता है कि CBI ने 2012 में चेन्नई के सुराना कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड के ऑफिस में छापा मारा था। इस दौरान 400 किलो सोने की छड़ें और गहने जब्त किए गए थे। गायब हुआ सोना इसी का हिस्सा है। सीबीआई ने पूरा सोना सुराना कॉर्पोरेशन की सेफ और वॉल्ट में रखकर सील कर दिया था।

CBI ने सोना कम होने की वजह बताई
इस मामले की कोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान CBI ने कहा कि उसने सेफ में सोना रखने के बाद उसकी 72 चाबियों को जांच एजेंसी से जुड़े मामलों के लिए बनी चेन्नई प्रिंसिपल स्पेशल कोर्ट के हवाले कर दिया था। CBI ने यह भी दावा किया कि जब्ती के दौरान सोने की छड़ों और गहनों को एक साथ तौला गया था।

वहीं, SBI और सुराना के बीच कर्ज के सेटलमेंट के लिए अपॉइंट किए गए लिक्विडेटर को सोना सौंपते वक्त उसे अलग-अलग तौला गया था। वजन में अंतर की वजह यह हो सकती है।

CBI की जांच CID करेगी

CBI की दलील को न मानते हुए जस्टिस प्रकाश ने CB-CID को आदेश दिया कि वह SP रैंक के अधिकारी से मामले की जांच कराकर 6 महीने में रिपोर्ट दे।

इस पर CBI ने कोर्ट से कहा कि अगर लोकल पुलिस उससे जुड़े मामले की जांच करती है तो इससे उसके सम्मान में कमी आएगी। इस पर जस्टिस प्रकाश ने कहा कि कानून इस तरह की दलीलों को मंजूरी नहीं देता। सभी पुलिसवालों पर भरोसा किया जाना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंMSP का आश्वासन और कोर्ट जाने का विकल्प मिलने के बाद भी किसान आंदोलन क्यों जारी है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें