ऐप्स पर फिर बैन:केंद्र ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप पर बैन लगाया, कहा- ये ऐप देश की सुरक्षा और अखंडता के लिए खतरा

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
केंद्र ने इन्फर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी एक्ट के तहत इन ऐप्स पर बैन लगाया है। - सिम्बॉलिक फोटो

केंद्र सरकार ने मंगलवार को 43 मोबाइल ऐप्स पर बैन लगा दिया। केंद्र ने इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी एक्ट 69A के तहत ये बैन लगाया है। केंद्र ने बताया कि ये ऐप ऐसी गतिविधियों में लिप्त हैं, जिनसे देश की एकता, अखंडता, सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा हैं।

केंद्र ने 4 बार ऐप्स के खिलाफ एक्शन लिया

  • पहली बार सरकार ने 29 जून को यही कारण बताते हुए 59 चीनी ऐप्स बैन कर दिए थे। फैसला 15 जून को गलवान झड़प के बाद लिया गया था।
  • इसके बाद 27 जुलाई को भी 47 ऐप बैन किए गए थे। सरकार ने यह कदम तब उठाया था, जब लद्दाख में तनाव बढ़ रहा था और चीनी सैनिकों ने दो बार घुसपैठ की कोशिश की थी।
  • 2 सितंबर को सरकार ने पबजी समेत 118 ऐप्स को बैन किया था। पबजी को 17.5 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने डाउनलोड किया है।
  • अब फिर सरकार ने 43 मोबाइल ऐप्स बैन की हैं। देश की सुरक्षा और अखंडता के लिए इन्हें खतरा बताया गया है।
