  • 15,000 Pilgrims To Be Allowed To Offer Prayers At Vaishnodevi Temple From Nov 1

भक्तों के लिए खुशखबरी:1 नवंबर से 15 हजार श्रद्धालु वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन कर सकेंगे, पहले यह सीमा 7 हजार थी

श्रीनगर29 मिनट पहले
वैष्णो देवी की यात्रा का पारंपरिक मार्ग बाणगंगा है। यहां स्थित दर्शनी गेट से यात्रा शुरू होती है। यहां से मां के दरबार की दूरी करीब 14 किमी है। -फाइल फोटो

1 नवंबर से 15 हजार श्रद्धालुओं को वैष्णोदेवी मंदिर में हर दिन दर्शन करने की इजाजत होगी। जम्मू-कश्मीर प्रशासन ने शुक्रवार को यह जानकारी दी। कोरोना महामारी के चलते पहले सात हजार श्रद्धालुओं को ही दर्शन करने की इजाजत दी गई थी। हालांकि, प्रतिबंधों को लेकर गाइडलाइन 30 नवंबर तक लागू रहेंगे।

श्राइन बोर्ड ने कोरोना के प्रकोप के कारण लगभग पांच महीने के बाद 16 अगस्त को त्रिकुटा पहाड़ियों के ऊपर स्थित मंदिर को फिर से खोल दिया था। शुरू में श्री माता वैष्णो देवी श्राइन बोर्ड ने यात्रा के पहले हफ्ते हर रोज 2 हजार भक्तों को यात्रा की परमिशन दी थी। इसमें 100 बाहर के भक्तों को इजाजत दी गई थी।

अधिकारियों ने कहा कि यात्रा को लेकर भीड़ से बचने के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन ही किया जाएगा। तीर्थयात्रियों के लिए अधकुवारी, कटरा और जम्मू में रहने की सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं। अन्य सुविधाएं जैसे बैटरी से चलने वाले वाहन, पैसेंजर रोपवे और हेलिकॉप्टर सेवाएं भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मानदंडों और अन्य एहतियाती उपायों का सख्ती से पालन करते हुए सुचारू रूप से जारी रहेंगी।

