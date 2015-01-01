पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  National
  3 Lakh Teams Will Raise Labor Money To Build The Temple, 11 Crore People Will Join

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:मंदिर बनाने के लिए श्रम-धन जुटाएंगी 3 लाख टोलियां, 11 करोड़ लोग जुड़ेंगे

अयोध्या42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मंदिर की नींव के लिए 280 फीट तक सख्त जमीन नहीं, खोज जारी
  • विक्रमादित्यकाल की वास्तुकला से बन सकता है राम मंदिर
  • मंदिर में लगने वाले हर पत्थर पर डाला जा रहा है नंबर

(प्रमोद त्रिवेदी) सभी के मन में जिज्ञासा है कि अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण की वास्तविक स्थिति क्या है। अयोध्या में मंदिर निर्माण से जुड़ी 3 खास बाते हैं। पहली, आप राम मंदिर निर्माण में हाथ बंटा सकते हैं। आप अपने हाथों से ईंट लगा सकते हैं, मजदूरी कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए 15 जनवरी से तीन लाख टोलियां आपसे मिलने आपके गांव-घर तक पहुंचेगी। 11 करोड़ लोगों को जोड़ने की कोशिश है।

दूसरी, जहां मंदिर का निर्माण होना है वहां 280 फीट की गहराई तक पथरीली जमीन अभी नहीं मिली है। ऐसे में मजबूत नींव के लिए आईआईटी रुड़की और अन्य बड़ी संस्थानों के वैज्ञानिकों के अलावा 40 संगठनों से जुड़े हजारों एक्सपर्ट इस मुश्किल का हल खोज रहे हैं। खासकर विक्रमादित्यकाल की वास्तुकला पर रिसर्च कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि इसी स्थान पर विक्रमादित्य का बनाया मंदिर 2500 साल तक मजबूती से खड़ा रहा था।

तीसरी बात, मंदिर निर्माण में लगने वाले एक-एक पत्थर की गिनती होगी। इसके लिए कारसेवक पुरम में हर पत्थर पर नंबर अंकित किए जा रहे हैं। फिलहाल नींव टेस्टिंग के लिए 12 ट्रक में 30 नंबर तक के पत्थर कारसेवक पुरम से मंदिर तक पहुंच चुके हैं। रामजन्म भूमि ट्रस्ट के वरिष्ठ ट्रस्टी कमलेश्वर चौपाल बताते हैं कि अयोध्या में मिट्‌टी की जांच के साथ लाेड टेस्टिंग का काम चल रहा है, क्योंकि नीचे पथरीली जमीन नहीं होने पर मंदिर धंसने का खतरा रहेगा।

एक फ्लोर का पत्थर तैयार, राजस्थान में चल रहा काम

मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कारसेवकपुरम में पत्थरों का सुपरविजन संभालने वाले चंद्रशेखर सोमपुरा बताते हैं कि मंदिर की नींव से लेकर एक फ्लोर बनने तक का 75 हजार घन फीट पत्थर तैयार है। बाकी दो फ्लोर के लिए लगने वाला लगभग सवा तीन लाख घन फीट पत्थर भी समय के साथ तैयार हो जाएगा। राजस्थान के सागबाड़ा में पत्थर निकालने पर लगातार काम चल रहा है।

सोमपुरा बताते हैं कि हर पत्थर का हिसाब रखा जा रहा है। हर छोटे-बड़े पत्थर पर नंबर लिखा गया है, जिससे पता रहे कि मंदिर निर्माण में कितने पत्थर लगे। अभी पिलर के लिए जो 12 ट्रक पत्थर गए हैं वाे 30 नंबर तक के हैं। पिलर का पत्थर जहां 25 घन फीट का तो अन्य पत्थर 10 और 5 घन फीट के भी हैं। मंदिर में सीमेंट का उपयोग नहीं होता है।

संतों का निर्णय, कोई भी कर सकेगा श्रम

कमलेश्वर चौपाल के अनुसार हाल ही में दिल्ली में हुई दो दिनी बैठक में मंदिर निर्माण की लड़ाई में शुरू से साथ रहे आरएसएस, वीएचपी जैसे 40 संगठनों के मार्गदर्शक मंडलों के बीच हमने नींव की समस्या की बात रखी थी। इन संगठनों में कई संत भी हैं जो लगातार हमारा मार्गदर्शन करते हैं। जो संगठन हमारे साथ हर स्थिति मे खड़े रहे, वो सभी अभियान शुरू कर रहे हैं।

कोरोना के कारण हमने अभी अभियान शुरू नहीं किया है। लेकिन 15 जनवरी से हमारा अभियान देशभर में शुरू होगा, जिसमें 11 करोड़ लोगों को मंदिर निर्माण कार्य से जोड़ा जाएगा। मंदिर निर्माण के लिए जो भी लोग तन-मन-धन से सेवा अर्पित करना चाहते हैं वो इस मंदिर निर्माण के कार्य से जुड़ सकेंगे। इसके लिए पूरे देश के लिए 3 लाख टोली बनेगी। कोई भी गांव ऐसा नहीं बचेगा, जहां टोली संपर्क न करे। शिला पूजन के समय छूटे गांवों को विशेषकर लिया जाएगा।

