  • 3 More Rafale To Come To India By This Evening, France Will Deliver All 36 Fighter Jets In Two Years

वायुसेना की ताकत में इजाफा:आज फ्रांस से भारत आएंगे 3 और राफेल; 7,364 किमी. का सफर बिना रुके पूरा करेंगे

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
29 जुलाई को फ्रांस से 5 राफेल भारत आए थे। ये फोटो उसी वक्त की है। चीन से तनाव के बीच राफेल को लद्दाख में तैनात किया गया है।

इंडियन एयरफोर्स को आज शाम तक तीन और राफेल फाइटर जेट मिल जाएंगे। तीनों राफेल फ्रांस से उड़ान भरने के बाद 7,364 किलोमीटर का सफर बिना रुके पूरा करेंगे। शाम तक इनके भारत पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इस बार ये तीनों राफेल गुजरात के जामनगर एयरबेस पर लैंड करेंगे। इनके आते ही भारत में राफेल की संख्या 8 हो जाएगी। अगले 2 साल में फ्रांस सभी 36 फाइटर जेट डिलीवर करेगा।

भारत ने फ्रांस के साथ 2016 में 58 हजार करोड़ में 36 राफेल फाइटर जेट की डील की थी। 36 में से 30 फाइटर जेट्स होंगे और 6 ट्रेनिंग एयरक्राफ्ट होंगे। ट्रेनर जेट्स टू सीटर होंगे और इनमें भी फाइटर जेट्स जैसे सभी फीचर होंगे।

हवा में ईंधन भरा जाएगा, इस बार कोई हाल्ट नहीं
न्यूज एजेंसी के मुताबिक, राफेल के साथ हवा में फ्यूल भरने वाला फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स का स्पेशल जेट भी होगा। पिछली बार 29 जुलाई को फ्रांस से 5 राफेल भारत आए थे। तब भी हवा में ईंधन भरा गया था। हालांकि, तब पांचों राफेल ने फ्रांस के दासौ एविएशन से उड़ान भरने के बाद UAE में हाल्ट किया था। इस बार हाल्ट नहीं है।

परमाणु हमला करने में सक्षम है राफेल
राफेल डीएच (टू-सीटर) और राफेल ईएच (सिंगल सीटर), दोनों ही ट्विन इंजन, डेल्टा-विंग, सेमी स्टील्थ कैपेबिलिटीज के साथ चौथी जनरेशन का फाइटर है। ये न सिर्फ फुर्तीला है, बल्कि इससे परमाणु हमला भी किया जा सकता है।इस फाइटर जेट को रडार क्रॉस-सेक्शन और इन्फ्रा-रेड सिग्नेचर के साथ डिजाइन किया गया है। इसमें ग्लास कॉकपिट है। इसके साथ ही एक कम्प्यूटर सिस्टम भी है, जो पायलट को कमांड और कंट्रोल करने में मदद करता है।

इसमें ताकतवर एम 88 इंजन लगा हुआ है। राफेल में एक एडवांस्ड एवियोनिक्स सूट भी है। इसमें लगा रडार, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक कम्युनिकेशन सिस्टम और सेल्फ प्रोटेक्शन इक्विपमेंट की लागत पूरे विमान की कुल कीमत का 30% है।इस जेट में आरबीई 2 एए एक्टिव इलेक्ट्रॉनिकली स्कैन्ड एरे (AESA) रडार लगा है, जो लो-ऑब्जर्वेशन टारगेट को पहचानने में मदद करता है।

100 किमी के दायरे में भी टारगेट को डिटेक्ट कर लेता है
राफेल सिंथेटिक अपरचर रडार (SAR) भी है, जो आसानी से जाम नहीं हो सकता। जबकि, इसमें लगा स्पेक्ट्रा लंबी दूरी के टारगेट को भी पहचान सकता है। इन सबके अलावा किसी भी खतरे की आशंका की स्थिति में इसमें लगा रडार वॉर्निंग रिसीवर, लेजर वॉर्निंग और मिसाइल एप्रोच वॉर्निंग अलर्ट हो जाता है और रडार को जाम करने से बचाता है। इसके अलावा राफेल का रडार सिस्टम 100 किमी के दायरे में भी टारगेट को डिटेक्ट कर लेता है। राफेल में आधुनिक हथियार भी हैं। जैसे- इसमें 125 राउंड के साथ 30 एमएम की कैनन है। ये एक बार में साढ़े 9 हजार किलो का सामान ले जा सकता है।

विमानों को पावरफुल बनाया जा रहा
राफेल फाइटर जेट को और ज्यादा पावरफुल बनाया जा रहा है। वायुसेना इसे हैमर मिसाइल से लैस करवा रही है। इसके लिए इमरजेंसी ऑर्डर कर दिए गए थे। वायुसेना की जरूरत को देखते हुए फ्रांस के अधिकारियों ने किसी और के लिए तैयार किए गए स्टॉक में से भारत को हैमर देने का फैसला किया था। हैमर (हाइली एजाइल मॉड्यूलर म्यूनिशन एक्सटेंडेड रेंज) मीडियम रेंज मिसाइल है, जिसे फ्रांस की वायुसेना और नेवी के लिए बनाया गया था। ये आसमान से जमीन पर वार करती है। हैमर लद्दाख जैसे पहाड़ी इलाकों में भी मजबूत से मजबूत शेल्टर और बंकरों को तबाह कर सकती है।

मीटियर और स्काल्प जैसी मिसाइलों से लैस है
राफेल फाइटर जेट्स मीटियर और स्काल्प जैसी मिसाइलों से भी लैस है। मीटियर विजुअल रेंज के पार भी अपना टारगेट हिट करने वाली अत्याधुनिक मिसाइल है। उसे अपनी इसी खासियत के लिए दुनिया में जाना जाता है। मीटियर की रेंज 150 किमी है। स्काल्प डीप रेंज में टारगेट हिट कर सकती है। स्काल्प करीब 300 किलोमीटर तक अपने टारगेट पर सटीक निशाना लगाकर उसे तबाह कर सकती है।

