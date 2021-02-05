पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अब हाईस्पीड इंटरनेट:आर्टिकल 370 हटने के 18 महीने बाद कश्मीर में 4जी इंटरनेट सर्विस बहाल, उमर बोले-4जी मुबारक

श्रीनगर31 मिनट पहले
राज्य में अगस्त 2019 में विशेष राज्य का दर्जा वापस लिए जाने के पहले ही हाईस्पीड इंटरनेट सर्विस बंद कर दी गई थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
राज्य में अगस्त 2019 में विशेष राज्य का दर्जा वापस लिए जाने के पहले ही हाईस्पीड इंटरनेट सर्विस बंद कर दी गई थी।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हाईस्पीड इंटरनेट सेवा बहाल कर दी गई है। 18 महीने बाद राज्य में 4जी इंटरनेट सर्विस फिर से शुरू कर दी गई है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के पावर एंड इन्फॉर्मेशन के प्रधान सचिव रोहित कंसल ने इस बात की जानकारी शुक्रवार को दी।

हाईस्पीड इंटरनेट सेवा बहान होने पर जम्मू-कश्‍मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि 4G मुबारक! अगस्त 2019 के बाद पहली बार पूरे J&K में 4G मोबाइल डेटा सर्विस बहाल हुई। देर आए दुरुस्त आए।

उधमपुर और गांदरबल को छोड़ बाकी जिलों में थी 2जी सेवा
जम्मू-कश्मीर में अगस्त 2019 में विशेष राज्य का दर्जा वापस लिए जाने के पहले ही हाईस्पीड इंटरनेट सर्विस बंद कर दी गई थी। 5 अगस्त 2019 को राज्य को यूनियन टेरेटरी का दर्जा दे दिया गया था। राज्य में 2जी इंटरनेट सर्विस 25 जनवरी 2020 को बहाल की गई थी। 16 अगस्त 2020 को उधमपुर और गांदरबल में हाई स्पीड इंटरनेट सेवा ट्रायल बेस पर शुरू की गई थी। बाकी जिलों में 2जी इंटरनेट सेवा ही जारी थी।

सरकार को राष्ट्रविरोधी तत्वों के एक्टिव होने का अंदेशा था
सुरक्षा एजेंसियों का मानना था कि राष्ट्र विरोधी तत्व आर्टिकल 370 हटाए जाने के बाद दुष्प्रचार तेज करेंगे और इंटरनेट उनके लिए मददगार साबित होगा। इसलिए 4G मोबाइल इंटरनेट सेवा पर बैन लगा दिया गया था। उस दौरान राज्य के कई राजनीतिक दलों और अलगाववादी नेताओं को नजरबंद भी किया गया था।

