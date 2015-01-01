पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Vagir Launch, 5th Submarine Of Scorpene Class, Five Of Six Submarines Have Been Found

नौसेना को मिली ताकत:स्कॉर्पीन क्लास की 5वीं पनडुब्बी वागीर लॉन्च, इस तरह की छह में से पांच पनडुब्बियां मिल चुकी हैं

21 मिनट पहले
मुंबई के मझगांव डॉक पर स्कॉर्पीन क्लास की 5वीं पनडुब्बी वागीर गुरुवार को नौसेना में शामिल हुई। रक्षा राज्य मंत्री श्रीपद नाइक ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए इसका लोकार्पण कराया। भारत प्रोजेक्ट-75 के तहत स्कॉर्पीन क्लास की पांच पनडुब्बी तैयार कर चुका है। छठी पनडुब्बी आईएनएस वागशीर पर काम एडवांस स्टेज में पहुंच चुका है।

मझगांव डॉक शिप बिल्डर्स लिमिटेड और फ्रांस की कंपनी नेवल ग्रुप (डीसीएनएस) के सहयोग से स्कॉर्पीन क्लास सबमरीन के प्रॉजेक्ट पर काम चल रहा है। दोनों कंपनियों के बीच 6 सबमरीन तैयार करने लिए 2005 में करार हुआ था।

सबमरीन की खासियत
इन सबमरीन से नौसेना की ताकत काफी बढ़ जाएगी। यह सभी स्कॉर्पीन सबमरीन एंटी-सरफेस वॉरफेयर, एंटी-सबमरीन वॉरफेयर, खुफिया जानकारी जुटाना, माइन बिछाने और एरिया सर्विलांस का काम कर सकती हैं।

शाही अंदाज में पनडुब्बी को नौसेना में शामिल किया गया।
शाही अंदाज में पनडुब्बी को नौसेना में शामिल किया गया।

पहली सबमरीन 3 साल पहले मिली थी
दिसंबर 2017 में नौसेना को पहली स्कॉर्पीन क्लास की सबमरीन मिली थी। इस सीरीज की पहली पनडुब्बी का नाम INS कलवरी है। INS खंडेरी (जनवरी 2017) और INS करंज (31 जनवरी 2018) पहले ही भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल हो चुकी हैं। यह दोनों एडवांस स्टेज की सबमरीन हैं।

