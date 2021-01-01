पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  7 Rifles And 264 Cartridges Were Found From Under The Rail Overbridge In Sonipat, Stolen From The Atlas Factory

GRP को मिली कामयाबी:सोनीपत में रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के नीचे से 7 राइफल और 264 कारतूस मिले, एटलस फैक्ट्री से चुराए गए थे

सोनीपत2 मिनट पहले
सोनीपत में हथियारों की बरामदगी के बारे में जानकारी सांझा करते GRP के अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सोनीपत में हथियारों की बरामदगी के बारे में जानकारी सांझा करते GRP के अधिकारी।
  • लोगों ने ओवरब्रिज के नीचे हथियार पड़े देखे तो पुलिस को सूचना दी
  • GRP थाना प्रभारी बोले-चोर की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही खुलासा होने के आसार

हरियाणा के सोनीपत में भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद हुए हैं। रेलवे ओवरब्रिज के नीचे से 7 राइफल और 264 कारतूस मिले हैं। लोगों ने ओवरब्रिज के नीचे हथियार पड़े देखे तो पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर हथियारों को कब्जे में ले लिया है। बताया जा रहा है कि हथियार एटलस फैक्ट्री से चुराए गए थे।

सोनीपत की GRP को सूचना मिली थी कि रोहतक फ्लाईओवर के नीचे रेलवे नर्सरी के पास राइफल और कुछ कारतूस पड़े हुए हैं, जिस पर GRP मौके पर पहुंची और वहां से सात राइफल और 264 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए गए हैं।

ये बताया गया कि सभी हथियार सोनीपत एटलस फैक्ट्री से चुराए गए थे हालांकि अभी तक चोर का पता नहीं चल पाया है और उसी की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूरे मामले का खुलासा हो पाएगा। सोनीपत GRP थाना पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है और चोर की तलाश में जुट गई है। गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही इस मामले में कुछ खुलासे होने के आसार हैं।

इस बारे में GRP थाना प्रभारी राजकुमार ने बताया कि टीम ने रोहतक रोड फ्लाईओवर के नीचे रेलवे नर्सरी के पास से साथ राइफल और 264 कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। ये सभी एटलस फैक्ट्री से चुराए गए थे। फिलहाल जांच जारी है।

