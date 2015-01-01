पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • A 30 40 Meter Long Tunnel Was Found On The Indo Pakistan International Border, The Terrorists Of Nagrota Had Entered This Tunnel.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जम्मू में मिली आतंकियों की सुरंग:भारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 40 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे

श्रीनगर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
BSF जवानों ने पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान भारत-पाकिस्तान इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर यह सुरंग देखी। अब इसकी जांच चल रही है।

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सांबा जिले में भारत-पाकिस्तान इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर 30 से 40 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली है। BSF के जवानों ने पेट्रोलिंग के दौरान इसे देखा। जम्मू में BSF के IG एनएस जामवाल ने बताया कि इंटरनेशनल बॉर्डर पर इस सुरंग का मिलना यह साफ करता है कि पाकिस्तानी सेना आतंकवादियों की मदद कर रही है।

जामवाल ने कहा कि इस सुरंग के जरिए ही नगरोटा के एनकाउंटर में शामिल आतंकी घुसे थे। इसे हाल में ही बनाया गया है। अब यह भी साफ हो गया है कि आतंकियों की मदद करने के लिए उनके साथ कोई न कोई गाइड भी था। जिसने आतंकियों को इस सुरंग से हाईवे तक पहुंचाया।

4 आतंकियों को सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराया था
सुरक्षाबलों ने बीते गुरुवार को जम्मू के नगरोटा में चार आतंकियों का मार गिराया था। चारों आतंकी गोला-बारूद और हथियार लेकर जम्मू से श्रीनगर जा रहे थे। सुरक्षाबलों ने नगरोटा स्थित बन टोल प्लाजा पर एक ट्रक को रोकने के बाद जांच शुरू की थी। इसी दौरान ड्राइवर ट्रक से छलांग लगाकर भाग खड़ा हुआ। इसके बाद जवानों ने और जांच-पड़ताल शुरू की तो ट्रक के भीतर से फायरिंग होने लगी। करीब दो घंटे के एनकाउंटर के बाद सुरक्षा बलों ने ट्रक को ही उड़ा दिया था।

इस ट्रक चावल की बोरियों से भरा था और उसके भीतर आतंकी बैठे थे। मुठभेड़ के बाद ट्रक से 4 आतंकियों के शव निकले। इसके साथ ही 11 AK-47 राइफल, 3 पिस्टल, 29 ग्रेनेड, 6 UBGL ग्रेनेड, मोबाइल फोन, कंपास, पिट्‌ठू बैग बरामद किए गए थे।

370 हटने के बाद से अब तक 194 आतंकी मारे गए
जम्मू कश्मीर से आर्टिकल 370 हटने के बाद यानी 5 अगस्त 2019 से लेकर 9 सितंबर 2020 तक इन 402 दिनों में 211 आतंकी घटनाएं हुईं हैं। इसमें 194 आतंकी मारे गए हैं। इन घटनाओं में सेना के भी 49 जवान शहीद हुए हैं। यानी, अब आतंकी एक जवान को शहीद करते हैं, तो सेना बदले में 4 आतंकियों को मार रही है।

कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद आतंकी घटनाओं में भी 50% से ज्यादा की गिरावट आई है। 29 जून 2018 से 4 अगस्त 2019 तक के 402 दिनों में 455 आतंकी घटनाएं हुई थीं। यानी, हर दिन 1 से ज्यादा घटनाएं। लेकिन, उसके बाद 5 अगस्त 2019 से 9 सितंबर 2020 तक 402 दिनों में ही 211 घटनाएं हुईं। यानी, 2 दिन में 1 बार।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध दिया जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें