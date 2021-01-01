पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rajendra Prasad; Today History: Aaj Ka Itihas India World 26 January Update | Republic Day, Gantantra Diwas Rajendra Prasad Interesting Facts

इतिहास में आज:71 साल पहले गवर्नमेंट ऑफ इंडिया एक्ट की जगह ली थी भारतीय संविधान ने; राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने फहराया था तिरंगा

2 घंटे पहले
आज पूरा देश 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस का जश्न मना रहा है। 71 साल पहले आज ही के दिन 1950 में गवर्नमेंट ऑफ इंडिया एक्ट 1935 की जगह भारत का संविधान लागू हुआ था। वैसे तो भारत का संविधान बनाने का काम 26 नवंबर 1949 को पूरा हो चुका था। संविधान सभा ने इसे मंजूर भी कर दिया था। पर 26 जनवरी 1930 को कांग्रेस ने पूर्ण स्वराज्य का नारा दिया था। इसी की याद में दो महीने का इंतजार करने के बाद 26 जनवरी 1950 को देश के आखिरी गवर्नर-जनरल सी राजगोपालाचारी ने भारतीय गणतंत्र की घोषणा की। तब डॉ. राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ ली।

पहले गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने 21 तोपों की सलामी के साथ तिरंगा फहराया और भारत को पूर्ण गणतंत्र घोषित किया था। उन्होंने हिंदी और इंग्लिश दोनों भाषाओं में भाषण दिया था। तब से ही 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस एक राष्ट्रीय उत्सव के तौर पर मनाया जा रहा है। दरअसल, गवर्नमेंट ऑफ इंडिया एक्ट 1935 ब्रिटिश इंडिया में सरकार की रीति-नीति तय करता था। इसमें अलग-अलग रियासतों को भी अधिकार दिए गए थे।

यह जानना जरूरी है कि 18 जुलाई 1947 को ब्रिटिश संसद से इंडियन इंडिपेंडेंस एक्ट 1947 को शाही मंजूरी मिली थी। यह कानून माउंटबैटन प्लान को एक्शन में लाने के लिए था, जिसमें भारत के दो टुकड़े कर उन्हें आजाद करने का था। इसके तहत 14 अगस्त 1947 को पाकिस्तान ने और 15 अगस्त 1947 को भारत ने अपनी आजादी की घोषणा की। इससे एक साल पहले यानी 9 दिसंबर 1946 को तय हुआ कि भारत का अपना संविधान होगा और इसके लिए संविधान सभा बनाई गई थी। तीन साल तक चली बैठकों के बाद संविधान बना और 26 नवंबर 1949 को सभा ने इसे मंजूरी दी।

2001: भूकंप से कांप उठा था गुजरात

आज से 20 साल पहले भारत के पश्चिमी हिस्से में जोरदार भूकंप से गुजरात कांप उठा था। इस प्राकृतिक आपदा में हजारों लोगों की मौत हुई थी। गुजरात का भुज शहर बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुआ था। इसकी तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.9 से 7.9 के बीच थी। पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश, नेपाल और साउथ इंडिया तक इस भूकंप का असर रहा। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, दो हजार शव निकाले गए थे। वहीं, हजारों की संख्या में लोग इमारतों के मलबे में दबे थे। भुज के एक स्कूल में 400 से ज्यादा बच्चे दब गए थे।

भारत और दुनिया में 26 जनवरी की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं:

2020: 41 साल के अमेरिकी बास्केटबॉल खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट की हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की वजह से मौत हो गई थी।

2015: मशहूर कार्टूनिस्ट आर के लक्ष्मण का निधन हुआ था।

2010: भारत ने मीरपुर में बांग्लादेश से दूसरा टेस्ट 10 विकेट से जीता और सीरीज पर 2-0 से कब्जा किया।

2008: ब्रिटेन की एक अदालत ने श्रीलंका के उग्रवादी संगठन लिट्टे के नेता मुरलीधरन को 9 महीने की कैद की सजा सुनाई।

2004: ब्रिटेन की महारानी एलिजाबेथ ने माइक्रोसॉफ्ट प्रमुख बिल गेट्स को नाइट की उपाधि से सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की।

1999: महिलाओं के यौन शोषण पर विश्व सम्मेलन ढाका में आयोजित हुआ।

1972: शहीद सैनिकों की याद में दिल्ली के इंडिया गेट पर 'अमर जवान राष्ट्रीय स्मारक' की स्थापना की गई थी।

