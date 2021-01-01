पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इतिहास में आज:प्रिंटिंग मशीन ईजाद करने वाले को बाइबिल की छपाई से मिली थी पहचान, इसके बाद ही किताबें घर-घर पहुंचीं

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आज योहानेस गुटनबर्ग की पुण्यतिथि है। गुटनबर्ग ने ही 1439 में प्रिंटिंग मशीन का आविष्कार किया था। ये एक मूवेबल टाइप प्रिंटिंग मशीन थी। दुनिया की पहली प्रिंटिंग मशीन से उन्होंने बाइबिल की छपाई की थी। ये बाइबिल आज भी गुटनबर्ग बाइबिल नाम से फेमस है। इस मूवेबल प्रिंटिंग मशीन से छपाई का काम ब्लॉक में अक्षर खोदकर किया जाता था।

जर्मनी के मेंज शहर में 1398 में जन्मे गुटनबर्ग की प्रिंटिंग मशीन की खास बात ये थी कि इससे छपाई में लकड़ी की जगह मेटल ब्लॉक का इस्तेमाल होता था। इस मशीन के ईजाद होने से किसी भी तरह के पेपर पर छपाई करना आसान हो गया था। ये प्रिंटिंग मशीन रोजाना 1 हजार से ज्यादा पेज की छपाई कर सकती थी। इसके पहले छपाई की जो तकनीक थी, उससे दिनभर में सिर्फ 40 से 50 पेज ही प्रिंट हो पाते थे।

इस प्रिंटिंग मशीन के आविष्कार के बाद शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में क्रांति आ गई थी। बुक्स की छपाई होने लगी। लोगों के बीच किताबों की मांग बढ़ने लगी। इसकी वजह यूरोप का मिडिल क्लास भी था, जो किताबें पढ़ने लगा था। गुटनबर्ग की प्रिंटिंग मशीन में सबसे पहले जर्मन भाषा में एक कविता छापी गई थी। इसके अलावा लैटिन ग्रामर की किताब की छपाई भी की गई, लेकिन गुटनबर्ग प्रेस को पहचान बाइबिल की छपाई के बाद ही मिली।

इस बाइबिल की छपाई अधिक संख्या में की गई। उसे यूरोप के बाहर के चर्चों में पहुंचाया गया। इससे पहले बाइबिल बहुत कम थी। इसे हाथ से लिखने में पादरी को एक साल का समय लगता था, लेकिन गुटनबर्ग ने इससे भी कम समय में 200 बाइबिल की छपाई कर दी थी। गुटनबर्ग ने प्रिंटिंग प्रेस में छापी पहली बाइबिल 30 फ्लोरिन (उस समय की जर्मन मुद्रा) में बेची थी। ये उस समय हाथ से लिखी बाइबिल से सस्ती थी। आज भी 21 से ज्यादा गुटनबर्ग बाइबिल मौजूद हैं। आज इनकी वैल्यू 30 मिलियन डॉलर से अधिक है। आज ही के दिन 3 फरवरी 1468 को उनका निधन हो गया था।

1954 कुंभ के मेले में मची भगदड़ में मारे गए थे 800 श्रद्धालु

आज से 67 साल पहले प्रयागराज (इलाहाबाद) स्थित संगम के तट पर कुंभ मेले का आयोजन हुआ था। आजादी के बाद ये पहला कुंभ था. उस वक्त लाखों लोग शामिल हुए थे। 1954 के कुंभ मेले में मची भगदड़ में सैकड़ों लोग मारे गए थे।

इस हादसे के पीछे कई वजह बताई जाती हैं। पहली, कुंभ मेले का एरिया काफी छोटा था। लोगों के स्नान के लिए घाट भी बहुत कम थे। भीड़ अधिक जमा होने की वजह से ये भगदड़ मची थी। इसके अलावा कहा जाता है कि कुंभ मेले में हाथी भड़क गया था, जिस वजह से भगदड़ मच गई थी। इस घटना के बाद से ही कुंभ के मेले में हाथियों को बैन कर दिया गया।

भारत और दुनिया में 3 फरवरी की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं :

2018: आज ही के दिन भारत की अंडर-19 टीम ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर चौथी बार वर्ल्ड कप जीता था।

1972: जापान के सप्पारों में एशिया का पहला शीतकालीन ओलिंपिक आयोजित किया गया।

1964: भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक के 23वें गवर्नर रघुराम राजन का जन्म हुआ था।

1938: भारत की मशहूर अभिनेत्री वहीदा रहमान का जन्म हुआ था।

1934: हवाई जहाज से पहली बार पार्सल भेजना शुरू हुआ। इस कंपनी का नाम लुफ्थांसा है।

1925: भारत में पहली इलेक्ट्रिक ट्रेन सर्विस मुंबई से कुर्ला के बीच शुरू हुई थी।

1815: पनीर उत्पादन का पहला कारखाना स्विट्जरलैंड में खोला गया।

