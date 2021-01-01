पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Today History: Aaj Ka Itihas India World 30 January Update | Assassination Of Mahatma Gandhi And Nathuram Godse Facts

इतिहास में आज:गोडसे की गोलियों से छलनी बापू लड़खड़ाकर जमीन पर गिर गए थे, आखिरी शब्द थे ‘हे राम’

2 घंटे पहले
30 जनवरी 1948 को, अक्सर समय से बिड़ला हाउस की प्रार्थना सभा में पहुंचने वाले गांधी जी को देर हो गई थी। बिड़ला हाउस पहुंचते ही उन्हें लेने गुरबचन सिंह आए। उनके साथ बापू प्रार्थना सभा की ओर चल दिए। वहां मौजूद भीड़ का बापू ने अभिवादन किया। तभी भीड़ के बीच में से एक शख्स निकला और उसने गांधी जी के सामने हाथ जोड़े। दोनों हाथों के बीच में रिवॉल्वर रखी थी। उसने रिवॉल्वर तानकर एक के बाद एक तीन गोलियां बापू के सीने में उतार दीं। गांधी जी लड़खड़ाकर गिर गए। उनके आखिर शब्द थे हे राम...। गांधी जी को उठाकर अंदर ले जाया गया, कुछ देर बाद डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। इधर, गोडसे को भीड़ ने दबोचकर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

गांधी की हत्या के मामले में 8 लोगों पर मुकदमा चला। इनमें नाथूराम गोडसे, नारायण आप्टे, विष्णु करकरे, गोपाल गोडसे, मदनलाल, वीर सावरकर, दत्तात्रेय परचुरे, दिगंबर बड़गे और उसका नौकर शंकर किस्तैया शामिल थे। इनमें बड़गे सरकारी गवाह बन गए। गोडसे और आप्टे को गांधी की हत्या के आरोप में दोषी ठहराते हुए 15 नवंबर 1949 को फांसी दे दी गई। ये आजाद भारत की पहली फांसी की सजा थी। वहीं, करकरे, मदनलाल, गोपाल गोडसे, डॉक्टर परचुरे और शंकर को आजीवन कारावास की सजा दी गई। वीर सावरकर के खिलाफ किसी तरह के सबूत नहीं मिलने की वजह से उन्हें बरी कर दिया गया।

भारत और दुनिया में 30 जनवरी की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैंः

1997: राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के निधन के 49 साल बाद उनकी अस्थियों का विसर्जन संगम के तट पर किया गया।

1971: इंडियन एयरलाइंस का फोकर फ्रेंडशिप विमान हाईजैक कर लिया गया।

1957: UNO ने साउथ अफ्रीका को नस्लभेद नीति पर फिर से विचार करने के निर्देश दिए।

1951: भारत के राजनीतिज्ञ और वर्तमान में देश के कैबिनेट मिनिस्टर प्रकाश जावड़ेकर का जन्म हुआ।

1933: दुनिया के सबसे चर्चित तानाशाह हिटलर ने ऑफिशियल रूप से जर्मनी के चांसलर की कमान संभाली।

1913: भारत की पहली महिला चित्रकार अमृता शेरगिल का जन्म हुआ।

1911: कैनेडियन नेवल सर्विस का नाम बदला गया। इसकी जगह रॉयल कैनेडियन नेवी नाम रखा गया।

1890: हिन्दी साहित्यकार और कामायनी जैसे काव्य संग्रह के रचयिता जयशंकर प्रसाद का जन्म।

1649: इंग्लैंड के सम्राट चार्ल्स प्रथम को फांसी दी गई।

