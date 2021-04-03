पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Today History: Aaj Ka Itihas India World 5 February Update | Cristiano Ronaldo Neymar And Bhuvneshwar Kumar Birthday

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इतिहास में आज:मौजूदा दौर के 2 सबसे सफल फुटबॉलर नेमार और रोनाल्डो का जन्म आज ही हुआ, दोनों का बचपन गरीबी में बीता

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मौजूदा दौर में फुटबॉल की बात हो तो तीन नाम सबसे पहले आते हैं, लियोनेल मेसी, क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो और नेमार जूनियर। इन तीन में से दो का जन्म आज ही के दिन हुआ था। 1985 में आज ही के दिन पुर्तगाल के एक गरीब परिवार में क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो का जन्म हुआ। वहीं, 1992 में आज ही के दिन ब्राजील के एक गरीब परिवार में नेमार जूनियर का जन्म हुआ था।

पहले बात रोनाल्डो की। इनके पिता माली थे, मां दूसरे के घरों में जाकर खाना बनाती थीं। चार भाई-बहनों में सबसे छोटे रोनाल्डो का परिवार टीन की छत वाले घर में रहता था। मुश्किल हालात के बीच रोनाल्डो का दाखिला स्कूल में कराया गया। यहीं से रोनाल्डो की फुटबॉल जर्नी शुरू हुई।

रोनाल्डो का मन पढ़ाई से ज्यादा फुटबॉल खेलने में लगता था। महज आठ साल की उम्र में उन्होंने लोकल टीम के लिए फुटबॉल खेलना शुरू कर दिया था। उनके बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के चलते जल्द ही उनका सिलेक्शन वर्ल्ड अंडर-17 टीम में हो गया।

वो जब 18 साल के थे, तब इंग्लिश फुटबॉल क्लब मैनचेस्टर यूनाइटेड ने उन्हें 17 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर में साइन किया। इसके बाद रोनाल्डो ने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा। कई सालों तक वो स्पेन के फुटबॉल क्लब रियल मैड्रिड की टीम का पर्याय रहे। मौजूदा वक्त में वो फ्रेंच फुटबॉल क्लब PSG के लिए खेलते हैं।

झोपड़पट्टी में बीता है नेमार का बचपन

क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो की ही तरह आज ही के दिन नेमार द सिल्वा सान्टोस जूनियर यानी नेमार जूनियर का भी जन्म 1992 में ब्राजील में हुआ था। नेमार का परिवार साओ पाउलो में मोगी डास कृजेस नाम की झोपड़पट्टी में रहता था। उनके पिता भी फुटबॉल के अच्छे खिलाड़ी थे, लेकिन घर की माली हालत अच्छी नहीं थी।

परिवार चलाने के लिए नेमार के पिता अलग-अलग तरह की नौकरियां करते। गरीबी के चलते कई बार परिवार बिजली का बिल तक जमा नहीं कर पाता था। ऐसे में घर की बिजली काट दी जाती तो नेमार और उनके परिवार को अंधेरे में दिन गुजारना पड़ता था।

नेमार ने पहले स्ट्रीट फुटबॉलर के रूप में करियर शुरू किया। पिता ने गरीबी के बाद भी बेटे को फुटबॉलर बनने में पूरी मदद की। महज 11 साल की उम्र में नेमार ने ब्राजील का मशहूर एफसी सेंटोस क्लब ज्वॉइन कर लिया। इसके बाद उन्होंने मुड़कर नहीं देखा।

17 साल की उम्र में नेमार ने एफसी सेंटोस के साथ पहला सीनियर कॉन्ट्रैक्ट साइन किया। 2009 में नेमार अंडर-17 ब्राजील टीम के कप्तान थे। 2017 में नेमार दुनिया के सबसे महंगे फुटबॉलर थे।

भारत और दुनिया में 5 फरवरी की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं:

2020: यूक्रेन स्कैंडल मामले में अमेरिकी सीनेट ने डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प पर चल रही महाभियोग की कार्रवाई को निरस्त किया। ट्रम्प पर अमेरिका के निचले सदन हाउस ऑफ रिप्रजेंटेटिव ने महाभियोग पास किया था।

2008: आध्यात्मिक गुरु महर्षि महेश योगी का निधन। साठ के दशक में मशहूर रॉक बैंड बीटल्स के सदस्यों के साथ ही वे कई बड़ी हस्तियों के आध्यात्मिक गुरु थे।

1994: साराजेवो के बाज़ार में नरसंहार हुआ। साराजेवो के मुख्य बाजार में एक मोर्टार बम के फटने से 68 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी और 200 लोग घायल हुए थे।

1992: ब्राजील के फुटबॉल स्टार नेमार का जन्म हुआ।

1990: भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज भुवनेश्वर कुमार का मेरठ में जन्म हुआ।

1985: पुर्तगाल के फुटबॉल स्टार क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो का जन्म हुआ।

1976: अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन का जन्म हुआ।

1953: ब्रिटेन में मिठाई की बिक्री पर लगी पांबदी खत्म हुई।

1917: मैक्सिको का मौजूदा संविधान लागू हुआ।

1916: हिंदी और संस्कृत के महान कवि जानकी बल्लभ शास्त्री का जन्म हुआ।

1900: अमेरिका और ब्रिटेन के बीच पनामा नहर संधि हुई।

664: प्रसिद्ध चीनी बौद्ध भिक्षु ह्वेनसांग का निधन हुआ था। ह्वेनसांग हर्षवर्धन के शासन काल में भारत आया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें