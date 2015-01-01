पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Today History: Aaj Ka Itihas India World December 12 Update | India's Capital Change From Calcutta KolkataTo Delhi

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इतिहास में आज:अंग्रेजों का विरोध हुआ, तो उन्होंने कलकत्ता की जगह दिल्ली को राजधानी बनाया, ये कहानी दिलचस्प है

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

'हमें भारत की जनता को ये बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि सरकार और उसके मंत्रियों की सलाह पर देश को बेहतर ढंग से प्रशासित करने के लिए ब्रिटेन की सरकार भारत की राजधानी को कलकत्ता (अब कोलकाता) से दिल्ली स्थानांतरित करती है।' ये शब्द थे ब्रिटेन के किंग जॉर्ज-V के, जो उन्होंने 12 दिसंबर 1911 की सुबह 80 हजार से ज्यादा की भीड़ के सामने कहे थे। किंग जॉर्ज-V ब्रिटेन के पहले राजा थे, जो भारत आए थे। उनके साथ क्वीन मैरी भी आई थीं।

किंग जॉर्ज-V और क्वीन मैरी के लिए दिल्ली में दरबार भी सजाया गया था। इस दरबार में देशभर के राजे-रजवाड़े और राजघराने शामिल हुए थे। दरबार लगने से एक दिन पहले पूरी दिल्ली जगमगा उठी थी। कोई विरोध न हो, इसके लिए गिरफ्तारियां भी हो रही थीं। उस दिन छुट्टी भी घोषित हो गई। हर तरफ पुलिस की नाकाबंदी लगा दी गई। दरबार में जब किंग जॉर्ज-V ने दिल्ली को राजधानी घोषित किया, तो उस दिन सभी घरों को ऐसे सजाया गया मानो दिवाली हो। इस दिन को खास बनाने के लिए बिजली का भी खास इंतजाम किया गया था।

किंग जॉर्ज-V और क्वीन मैरी के सम्मान में लाल किले पर दरबार सजाया गया था।
किंग जॉर्ज-V और क्वीन मैरी के सम्मान में लाल किले पर दरबार सजाया गया था।

अंग्रेज दिल्ली पर अपनी छाप छोड़ना चाहते थे और ऐसा उन्होंने किया भी। अंग्रेजों ने यहां वायसराय हाउस और नेशनल वॉर मेमोरियल जैसी इमारतें बनाईं, जिन्हें आज हम राष्ट्रपति भवन और इंडिया गेट के नाम से जानते हैं। दिल्ली को डिजाइन करने का जिम्मा ब्रिटिश आर्किटेक्ट एडवर्ड लुटियंस और सर हर्बट बेकर को मिला। इनको 4 साल में पूरी दिल्ली को डिजाइन करना था, लेकिन इसमें लग गए 20 साल। 13 फरवरी 1931 को दिल्ली का राजधानी के रूप में उद्घाटन किया गया।

दिल्ली को राजधानी बनाने की वजह भी खास थी। हुआ ये था कि 1905 में जब बंगाल का बंटवारा हुआ, तो इससे अंग्रेजों के खिलाफ देश में विद्रोह शुरू हो गया। उस समय कलकत्ता (अब कोलकाता) ही भारत की राजधानी हुआ करती थी, लेकिन बंटवारे की वजह से पैदा हुआ विद्रोह शांत ही नहीं हो रहा था। इसी वजह से अंग्रेजों ने राजधानी दिल्ली को बना दिया।

दिल्ली के बारे में उस समय कहा जाता था कि कोई भी इस पर ज्यादा समय तक राज नहीं कर सकता। ऐसा हुआ भी। दिल्ली को राजधानी घोषित करने के 36 साल के भीतर ही अंग्रेजों ने भारत छोड़ दिया और 15 अगस्त 1947 को भारत आजाद हो गया। आजादी के बाद दिल्ली को राजधानी घोषित किया गया।

महाराष्ट्र के सबसे युवा CM का आज ही जन्म हुआ
12 दिसंबर 1940 को महाराष्ट्र के बारामती में शरद पवार का जन्म हुआ था। शरद पवार मात्र 27 साल की उम्र में विधायक बने थे। वो बारामती से चुने गए। शरद पवार महाराष्ट्र के अब तक के सबसे युवा मुख्यमंत्री हैं। वो मात्र 38 साल की उम्र में CM बन गए थे। शरद पवार पहली बार 38 साल की उम्र में 18 जुलाई 1978 को CM बने। इस पद पर वो 17 फरवरी 1980 तक रहे। उसके बाद 1988 से 1991 और 1993 से 1995 तक CM रहे।

शरद पवार 2005 से 2008 तक BCCI और 2010 से 2012 तक ICC के अध्यक्ष भी रहे हैं।
शरद पवार 2005 से 2008 तक BCCI और 2010 से 2012 तक ICC के अध्यक्ष भी रहे हैं।

1999 में सोनिया गांधी को कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनाए जाने से नाराज शरद पवार ने पीए संगमा और तारिक अनवर के साथ मिलकर नेशनलिस्ट कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) बनाई। हालांकि, बाद में 15 साल तक कांग्रेस और NCP की सरकार ही महाराष्ट्र में रही और अभी भी शिवसेना और कांग्रेस के साथ NCP भी सरकार में है। फिलहाल शरद पवार राज्यसभा के सदस्य हैं।

भारत और दुनिया में 12 दिसंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं:

  • 1882: बंकिम चंद्र चट्टोपाध्याय का बांग्ला उपन्यास ‘आनंद मठ' प्रकाशित हुआ।
  • 1950: दक्षिण भारतीय सिनेमा के चर्चित सितारे और बेहद लोकप्रिय अभिनेता रजनीकांत का जन्म। रजनीकांत उनका फिल्मी नाम है जबकि उनका वास्तविक नाम शिवाजी राव गायकवाड़ है।
  • 1958: विल्सन जोन्स अमेच्यर बिलियर्ड्स में विश्व चैंपियन बने।
  • 1964: ब्रिटेन से आजादी के एक साल बाद केन्या एक गणराज्य बना।
  • 1988: दक्षिण लंदन में सुबह के व्यस्त समय में तीन रेलगाड़ियां आपस में टकरा गईं। इस हादसे में 35 लोगों की मौत हो गई। हादसे में 100 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हुए।
  • 2009: डेमोक्रेटिक नेता एनीस पार्कर की जीत के साथ ही ह्यूस्टन उस समय का अमेरिका का ऐसा सबसे बड़ा शहर बना, जिसने एक समलैंगिक को अपना मेयर चुना।
  • 2015: पेरिस में संयुक्त राष्ट्र सम्मेलन के दौरान जलवायु परिवर्तन पर ऐतिहासिक समझौता, जिसमें 195 देश ग्रीनहाउस गैस उत्सर्जन कम करने पर राजी हुए। इस समझौते ने क्योटो करार का स्थान लिया।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें