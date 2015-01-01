पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Today History: Aaj Ka Itihas India World December 13 Update | 2001 Indian Parliament Attack, Japan China 1937 War

इतिहास में आज:5 आतंकी आए और ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां चलाने लगे, संसद पर उस दिन कुछ ऐसे हुआ था हमला

तारीख थी 13 दिसंबर, ठंड का मौसम था और बाहर धूप खिली हुई थी। संसद में विंटर सेशन चल रहा था और "महिला आरक्षण बिल" पर हंगामा जारी था। इस दिन भी इस बिल पर चर्चा होनी थी, लेकिन 11:02 बजे संसद को स्थगित कर दिया गया।

इसके बाद उस समय के प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी और विपक्ष की नेता सोनिया गांधी संसद से जा चुके थे। तब के उपराष्ट्रपति कृष्णकांत का काफिला भी निकलने ही वाला था। संसद स्थगित होने के बाद गेट नंबर 12 पर सफेद गाड़ियों का तांता लग गया।

इस वक्त तक सबकुछ अच्छा था, लेकिन चंद मिनटों में संसद पर जो हुआ, उसके बारे में न कभी किसी ने सोचा था और न ही कल्पना की थी। करीब साढ़े ग्यारह बजे उपराष्ट्रपति के सिक्योरिटी गार्ड उनके बाहर आने का इंतजार कर रहे थे और तभी सफेद एंबेसडर में सवार 5 आतंकी गेट नंबर-12 से संसद के अंदर घुस गए। उस समय सिक्योरिटी गार्ड निहत्थे हुआ करते थे।

ये सब देखकर सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने उस एंबेसडर कार के पीछे दौड़ लगा दी। तभी आनन-फानन में आतंकियों की कार उपराष्ट्रपति की कार से टकरा गई। बस फिर क्या था, घबराकर आतंकियों ने अंधाधुंध फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। ऐसा लगा, मानो जैसे कोई पटाखे फोड़ रहा हो। आतंकियों के पास एके-47 और हैंडग्रेनेड थे, जबकि सिक्योरिटी गार्ड निहत्थे थे।

5 आतंकियों ने संसद पर हमला किया। साढ़े चार घंटे चली मुठभेड़ के बाद पांचों आतंकी मारे गए।
फिर शुरू हुआ आतंकियों को मारने का सिलसिला
संसद भवन में अक्सर CRPF की एक बटालियन मौजूद रहती है। गोलियों की आवाज सुनकर ये बटालियन अलर्ट हो गई। CRPF के जवान दौड़-भागकर आए। उस वक्त सदन में देश के गृह मंत्री लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, प्रमोद महाजन समेत कई बड़े नेता और पत्रकार मौजूद थे।

सभी को संसद के अंदर ही सुरक्षित रहने को कहा गया। इस बीच एक आतंकी ने गेट नंबर-1 से सदन में घुसने की कोशिश की, लेकिन सिक्योरिटी फोर्सेस ने उसे वहीं मार गिराया। इसके बाद उसके शरीर पर लगे बम में भी ब्लास्ट हो गया।

बाकी के 4 आतंकियों ने गेट नंबर-4 से सदन में घुसने की कोशिश की, लेकिन इनमें से 3 आतंकियों को वहीं पर मार दिया गया। इसके बाद बचे हुए आखिरी आतंकी ने गेट नंबर-5 की तरफ दौड़ लगाई, लेकिन वो भी जवानों की गोली का शिकार हो गया। जवानों और आतंकियों के बीच 11:30 बजे शुरू हुई ये मुठभेड़ शाम को 4 बजे खत्म हुई।

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने 26 सितंबर 2006 को अफजल गुरु को फांसी देने का आदेश दिया। लेकिन उसकी पत्नी तबस्सुम ने याचिका लगा दी। बाद में 9 फरवरी 2013 को उसे फांसी दी गई।
आतंकी अफजल गुरु को फांसी मिली
पांचों आतंकी तो मर गए, लेकिन संसद हमले की साजिश रचने वाले बच गए थे। संसद हमले के दो दिन बाद ही 15 दिसंबर 2001 को अफजल गुरु, एसएआर गिलानी, अफशान गुरु और शौकत हुसैन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। बाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गिलानी और अफशान को बरी कर दिया, लेकिन अफजल गुरु की मौत की सजा को बरकरार रखा। शौकत हुसैन की मौत की सजा को भी घटा दिया और 10 साल की सजा का फैसला सुनाया। 8 फरवरी 2013 को अफजल गुरू को दिल्ली की तिहाड़ जेल में सुबह 8 बजे फांसी पर लटका दिया गया।

जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकी गाजी बाबा को BSF ने 10 घंटे चले एनकाउंटर के बाद मार गिराया। गाजी बाबा संसद हमले का मुख्य आरोपी था।
हमले में 9 लोग मारे गए
इस पूरे हमले में दिल्ली पुलिस के 5 जवान, CRPF की एक महिला सिक्योरिटी गार्ड, राज्यसभा के 2 कर्मचारी और एक माली की मौत हो गई।

भारत और दुनिया में 13 दिसंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं:

  • 1232: इल्तुतमिश ने ग्वालियर पर कब्जा किया।
  • 1675: सिख गुरु तेग बहादुर जी को दिल्ली में शहीद किया गया।
  • 1772: नारायण राव सतारा के पेशवा बने।
  • 1921: प्रिंस ऑफ वेल्स ने बनारस हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय का उद्घाटन किया।
  • 1921: वाशिंगटन सम्मेलन के दौरान अमेरिका, ग्रेट ब्रिटेन, जापान और फ्रांस के बीच फोर पॉवर संधि पर दस्तख्त। इसमें किसी बड़े सवाल पर दो सदस्यों में विवाद होने पर चारों देशों से सलाह करने का प्रावधान किया गया।
  • 1937: जापान की सेना ने चीन के साथ युद्ध के दौरान नानजिंग पर कब्जा कर लिया और नानजिंग नरसंहार को अंजाम दिया, जिसमें तीन लाख से ज्यादा चीनियों को मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया।
  • 1961: भारत के दौरे पर आई इंग्लैंड की टीम के खिलाफ दिल्ली में खेले गए मैच से मंसूर अली खान पटौदी ने अपने टेस्ट करियर की शुरुआत की।
  • 1977: माइकल फरेरा ने राष्ट्रीय बिलिय‌र्ड्स चैंपियनशिप में नये नियमों के तहत 1149 अंक का सर्वाधिक ब्रेक लगाया।
  • 1995: दक्षिण लंदन के ब्रिक्सटन में पुलिस हिरासत में एक अश्वेत व्यक्ति की मौत के बाद सैकड़ों श्वेत और अश्वेत युवक सड़कों पर उतर आए और तोड़फोड़ की तथा दुकानों तथा कारों को आग लगा दी।
  • 2003: इराक के राष्ट्रपति सद्दाम हुसैन को गिरफ्तार किया गया।
