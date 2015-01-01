पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इतिहास में आज:जब 13 दिन में ही पाकिस्तान के 93 हजार सैनिकों ने भारत के सामने घुटने टेक दिए और बन गया नया देश

43 मिनट पहले
7 मार्च 1971 को बांग्लादेश (उस समय पूर्वी पाकिस्तान) के ढाका के मैदान पर शेख मुजीबुर्रहमान पाकिस्तानी सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। वे नया देश बनाने की मांग पर अड़े थे। लेकिन जब वे ऐसा कर रहे थे, तब शायद उन्हें भी नहीं पता होगा कि ठीक 9 महीने और 9 दिन बाद उनकी मांग पूरी हो जाएगी और बांग्लादेश एक आजाद देश बनेगा। 1947 को जब पाकिस्तान बना, तब से ही पूर्वी पाकिस्तान के लोगों को शिकायत थी कि उनके साथ वहां न्याय नहीं हो रहा।

25 मार्च 1971 को पाकिस्तान के तब के सैनिक तानाशाह जनरल याहिया खान ने पूर्वी पाकिस्तान की भावनाओं को सैन्य शक्ति से कुचलने का आदेश दे दिया। पूर्वी पाकिस्तान में बढ़ती इस हलचल के बाद भारत पर भी दबाव बढ़ा। नवंबर आते-आते बांग्लादेश को लेकर भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच तनाव बढ़ गया और आखिर वो दिन आ ही गया, जिसका सबको डर भी था और पता भी था।

3 दिसंबर 1971 को तब की प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी कलकत्ता में एक जनसभा कर रही थीं। तभी ठीक 5 बजकर 40 मिनट पर पाकिस्तानी वायुसेना के सैबर जेट्स और लड़ाकू विमानों ने भारतीय वायु सीमा पार कर पठानकोट, श्रीनगर, अमृतसर, जोधपुर और आगरा के मिलिट्री बेस पर बम गिराने शुरू कर दिए। उसी समय भारतीय सेना ने भी जवाबी हमला किया।

उस समय के आर्मी चीफ सैम मानिक्शॉ, नेवी चीफ एसएम नंदा और एयरफोर्स चीफ प्रताप चंद्र लाल के साथ उस वक्त की प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी।
उस समय के आर्मी चीफ सैम मानिक्शॉ, नेवी चीफ एसएम नंदा और एयरफोर्स चीफ प्रताप चंद्र लाल के साथ उस वक्त की प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी।

14 दिसंबर को भारतीय सेना ने एक गुप्त संदेश को पकड़ा कि दोपहर 11 बजे ढाका के गवर्नमेंट हाउस में एक मीटिंग होने वाली है। भारतीय सेना ने तय किया कि मीटिंग के वक्त ही गवर्नमेंट हाउस पर बम बरसाए जाएंगे। वायुसेना के मिग-21 विमानों ने बिल्डिंग की छत उड़ा दी। उस मीटिंग में तब के पूर्वी पाकिस्तान (अब बांग्लादेश) के सेना प्रमुख जनरल नियाजी भी मौजूद थे।

16 दिसंबर की शाम करीब 5 बजे जनरल नियाजी ने 93 हजार पाकिस्तानी सैनिकों के साथ भारतीय सेना के सामने सरेंडर कर दिया। उन्होंने अपने बिल्ले उतार दिए और रिवॉल्वर भी रख दी। उसी समय जनरल सैम मानिक्शॉ ने इंदिरा गांधी को फोन कर बांग्लादेश पर जीत की खबर बताई। इसके बाद इंदिरा गांधी ने ऐलान किया- "ढाका अब एक आजाद देश की आजाद राजधानी है।'

सिर्फ 13 दिन में ही भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान की सेना को घुटनों पर ला दिया था। बांग्लादेश पर भारत की जीत के बाद ही 16 दिसंबर को हर साल विजय दिवस मनाया जाता है।

दिल्ली की सड़क पर आज ही हुआ था निर्भया के साथ गैंगरेप

दिल्ली में पैरामेडिकल छात्रा से 16 दिसंबर, 2012 की रात 6 लोगों ने चलती बस में दरिंदगी की थी। गंभीर जख्मों की वजह से 29 दिसंबर को सिंगापुर में इलाज के दौरान निर्भया की मौत हो गई थी। घटना के 9 महीने बाद यानी सितंबर 2013 में निचली अदालत ने 5 दोषियों राम सिंह, पवन, अक्षय, विनय और मुकेश को फांसी की सजा सुनाई थी। ट्रायल के दौरान मुख्य आरोपी राम सिंह ने तिहाड़ जेल में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली थी। एक अन्य नाबालिग आरोपी होने की वजह से 3 साल में सुधार गृह से छूट गया। बाकी बचे 4 आरोपी पवन, अक्षय, विनय और मुकेश को 20 मार्च 2020 को दिल्ली की तिहाड़ जेल में फांसी दी गई।

निर्भया के बचे चारों दोषियों को इसी साल 20 मार्च को फांसी हुई।
निर्भया के बचे चारों दोषियों को इसी साल 20 मार्च को फांसी हुई।

भारत और दुनिया में 16 दिसंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैं:

1631 : इटली के वेसुवियस पर्वत का ज्वालामुखी फटने से छह गांव तबाह हो गए, जिससे चार हजार से अधिक लोग मारे गए।

1733: अमेरिका में ब्रिटिशर्स के विरुद्ध संग्राम शुरू हुआ, जिसे बोस्टन टी-पार्टी कहा जाता है।

1920 : चीन के कान्सू प्रांत में भीषण भूकंप आने से एक लाख से ज्यादा लोगों की मौत।

1945 : दो बार जापान के प्रधानमंत्री रहे फूमिमारो कनोए ने युद्ध अपराधों का सामना करने की बजाए आत्महत्या कर ली।

1951 : हैदराबाद में सालार जंग संग्रहालय की स्थापना की गई।

1960: अमेरिका के न्यूयॉर्क शहर में दो विमानों के टकराने से 136 लोगों की मौत।

1985 : कलपक्कम में देश के पहले फास्ट ब्रीडर परमाणु रिएक्टर ने काम करना शुरू किया।

2009 : फिल्म निर्माण को एक नए मुकाम पर ले जाते हुए जेम्स कैमरन ने विज्ञान पर आधारित फिल्म ‘अवतार’ का निर्माण किया। दुनियाभर में इस फिल्म ने 2.7 अरब डॉलर की कमाई की।

