  Hindi News
  National
  Today History: Aaj Ka Itihas India World December 17 Update

इतिहास में आज:खिलौने से दो भाइयों ने कल्पना को हकीकत में बदला, फिर दुनिया के पहले हवाई जहाज ने उड़ान भरी

2 घंटे पहले
अमेरिका के पश्चिमी वर्जीनिया के हटिंगटन शहर के एक बिशप ने अपने बच्चों को एक खिलौना लाकर दिया। खिलौना फ्रांस के एयरोनॉटिक साइंटिस्ट अल्फोंसे पेनाउड के आविष्कार पर आधारित एक मॉडल था। ये कागज, रबर और बांस का बना हुआ था। ये वो घटना थी, जिससे दो भाइयों की कल्पना को उड़ान मिली।

17 दिसंबर 1903 को इन दोनों भाइयों की कल्पना यथार्थ में जमीन से 120 फीट ऊपर 12 सेकंड की उड़ान भरने में कामयाब हुई। ये दो भाई थे विल्बर और ओरविल राइट। जिन्होंने पहली बार किसी विमान को उड़ाया था। इस विमान का नाम दोनों भाइयों के नाम पर राइट फ्लायर रखा गया।

राइट ब्रदर्स अपने सेंट डायटन स्थित घर के बाहर बैठे हुए।
राइट ब्रदर्स की इस सफलता के पीछे असफलता की कई कहानियां थीं। राइट ब्रदर्स की हवाई जहाज बनाने की कई कोशिशें नाकाम हुईं। लेकिन, उन्होंने कभी हार नहीं मानी। दोनों भाइयों में मशीनी तकनीक की अच्छी जानकारी थी। इससे पहले वह प्रिटिंग प्रेस, मोटरों की दुकानों और अन्य जगहों पर काम कर चुके थे। उन्होंने साइकिल के पुर्जे जोड़कर हवाई जहाज का आविष्कार किया। फ्रांस की एक कंपनी ने दावा किया था कि उन्होंने इसका आविष्कार पहले ही कर लिया था। लेकिन, साल 1908 में राइट ब्रदर्स को इसकी मान्यता मिली।

भगत सिंह, राजगुरु ने लाला लाजपत राय की मौत का बदला लिया

पुलिस ने लाला लाजपत राय पर बेरहमी से लाठियां बरसाईं। उन्हें गंभीर चोट आईं, और 17 नवंबर 1928 को उनकी मौत हो गई।
बात 30 अक्टूबर 1928 की है। इसी साल भारत में साइमन कमीशन आया था। पूरे देश में इस कमीशन के विरोध ने जोर पकड़ा। साइमन कमीशन वापस जाओ के नारे लग रहे थे। इसकी अगुवाई कर रहे थे लाला लाजपत राय। इस दौरान एक घटना घटी। लाला लाजपत राय के साथ विरोध कर रहे युवाओं को बेरहमी से पीटा गया।

पुलिस ने लाला लाजपत राय पर बेरहमी से लाठियां बरसाईं। उन्हें गंभीर चोट आईं, और 17 नवंबर 1928 को उनकी मौत हो गई। लाठीचार्ज का आदेश सुप्रीटेंडेट जेम्स ए स्कॉट ने दिया था। लालाजी की मौत के बाद पूरे देश में आक्रोश था। भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आजाद, सुखदेव और दूसरे क्रांतिकारियों ने मौत का बदला लेने की प्रतिज्ञा की।

लालाजी की मौत के एक महीने बाद यानी 17 दिसंबर 1928 का दिन स्कॉट की हत्या के लिए तय किया गया। क्रांतिकारियों के निशाने में चूक की वजह से गोली स्कॉट की जगह असिस्टेंट सुप्रीटेंडेंट ऑफ पुलिस जॉन पी सांडर्स को जा लगी। सांडर्स लाहौर के पुलिस हेडक्वार्टर से निकल रहे थे। तभी भगतसिंह और राजगुरु ने गोली चलाई थी।

पहली गोली राजगुरु और दूसरी गोली भगत सिंह ने चलाई थी। सांडर्स की हत्या से बौखलाई अंग्रेजी हुकूमत ने इस घटना का दोषी भगत सिंह, सुखदेव और राजगुरु को माना और 7 अक्टूबर 1930 को फांसी देने का फैसला सुनाया।

भारत और दुनिया में 17 दिसंबर की महत्वपूर्ण घटनाएं इस प्रकार हैंः

  • 1398: मंगोल सम्राट तैमूरलंग ने दिल्ली पर कब्जा किया।
  • 1556: बादशाह अकबर के दरबार के प्रसिद्ध कवि रहीम का जन्म हुआ।
  • 1645: मुगल सम्राट जहांगीर की पत्नी नूरजहां बेगम का निधन हुआ।
  • 1715: सिखों के प्रमुख बंदा बहादुर बैरागी ने गुरुदासपुर में मुगलों के सामने हथियार डाले।
  • 1777: फ्रांस ने अमेरिकी स्वतंत्रता को मान्यता दी।
  • 1803: ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी ने उड़ीसा पर कब्जा किया।
  • 1902: इटली के प्रसिद्ध अविष्कारक मार्कोनी ने पहला रेडियो स्टेशन बनाया।
  • 1907: उग्येन वांगचुक भूटान के पहले राजा बने।
  • 1927: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सर डॉन ब्रैडमैन ने फर्स्ट क्लास क्रिकेट के पहले मैच में शतक बनाया।
  • 1933: क्रिकेटर लाला अमरनाथ ने डेब्यू टेस्ट मैच की दूसरी पारी में शतक बनाया।
  • 1940: महात्मा गांधी ने 1940 में सत्यग्रह आंदोलन स्थगित किया।
  • 1972: फिल्म अभिनेता जॉन अब्राहम का जन्मदिन।
