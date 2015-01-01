पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Active Cases Rose For The Second Time In 42 Days, Maharashtra Again On Top; Total 90.95 Lakh Cases In The Country

कोरोना देश में:42 दिन में दूसरी बार एक्टिव केस बढ़े, महाराष्ट्र फिर टॉप पर; देश में कुल 90.95 लाख लोग संक्रमित हुए

नई दिल्ली2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पिछले 42 दिनों में दूसरी बार देश में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस में बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है। शनिवार को 599 एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है। इसके पहले गुरुवार को 343 और 2 अक्टूबर को 2,472 एक्टिव केस बढ़े थे।

शनिवार को महाराष्ट्र में सबसे ज्यादा 1601 और राजस्थान में 1028 एक्टिव केस बढ़े। इसी के साथ हर दिन मिलने वाले एक्टिव केस के मामले में महाराष्ट्र एक बार फिर से टॉप पर पहुंच गया। अगर आने वाले दिनों में भी यहां एक्टिव केस बढ़ते ही रहे तो हालात काफी खराब हो सकते हैं।

24 घंटे में 44 हजार नए मरीज मिले
शनिवार को 24 घंटे के अंदर 44 हजार 906 लोग संक्रमित पाए गए। 43 हजार 797 लोग रिकवर हुए और 497 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। सबसे ज्यादा राजधानी दिल्ली में 5879, केरल में 5772, महाराष्ट्र में 5760 मरीज मिले। गुजरात में पहली बार एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 1515 और राजस्थान में 3007 मामले सामने आए।

मरीजों का आंकड़ा 90.95 लाख
अब तक देश में 90 लाख 95 हजार 908 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। राहत की बात है कि इनमें से 85 लाख 20 हजार 39 लोग ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। 3 दिन के अंदर रिकवरी रेट में 1% इजाफा देखने को मिला है। रिकवरी रेट अब 94% हो गया है। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 1 लाख 33 हजार 260 हो गई है।

5 राज्यों का हाल
1. दिल्ली
दिल्ली में शनिवार को 5879 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 6963 लोग रिकवर हुए और 111 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 23 हजार 117 लोग संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 39 हजार 741 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 75 हजार 106 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण के चलते जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 8270 हो गई है।

2. मध्यप्रदेश
राज्य में शनिवार को 1700 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। 899 लोग रिकवर हुए और 11 की मौत हो गई। इसी के साथ संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा अब 1 लाख 91 हजार 246 हो गया है। इनमें 11 हजार 192 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 1 लाख 76 हजार 905 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 3149 हो गई है।

3. राजस्थान
पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर राज्य में 3007 लोग संक्रमित मिले। 1963 लोग रिकवर हुए और 16 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 2 लाख 40 हजार 676 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 21 हजार 951 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है। 2 लाख 16 हजार 579 लोग अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 2146 हो गई है।

4. महाराष्ट्र
राज्य में शनिवार को 5760 नए मरीज मिले। 4088 लोग रिकवर हुए और 62 की मौत हो गई। संक्रमितों की संख्या अब 17 लाख 74 हजार 455 हो गया है। इनमें 79 हजार 873 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 16 लाख 47 हजार लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से मरने वालों की संख्या अब 46 हजार 573 हो गई है।

5. उत्तर प्रदेश
प्रदेश में शनिवार को 2235 नए मरीज मिले। 2097 लोग रिकवर हुए और 24 की मौत हो गई। अब तक 5 लाख 24 हजार 223 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। इनमें 23 हजार 471 मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है, जबकि 4 लाख 93 हजार 228 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। संक्रमण से जान गंवाने वालों की संख्या अब 7524 हो गई है।

