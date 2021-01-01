पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • After 55 Days In Bhopal, Temperature Crosses 31 Degrees, Low In Rajasthan, Punjab And Haryana But Alert For Rain

सर्दी से कुछ राहत:भोपाल में 55 दिन बाद तापमान 31 डिग्री पार, राजस्थान, पंजाब और हरियाणा में ठंड कम लेकिन बारिश का अलर्ट

नई दिल्ली3 घंटे पहले
हिल स्टेशन माउंट आबू में सवेरे देर तक कोहरा छाया रहा।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने उत्तर से आने वाली ठंडी हवाओं का प्रभाव कमजोर कर दिया नतीजा यह है कि जनवरी के आखिर में पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड से अब राहत मिली है। बीते दो दिन में कई राज्यों में दिन-रात का तापमान 5 से 7 डिग्री बढ़कर सामान्य से ऊपर चला गया।

मौसम विभाग ने एक बार फिर मौसम बिगड़ने की संभावना जताई है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते अगले तीन दिन एक साइक्लोनिक सिस्टम सक्रिय होगा। इसके चलते प्रदेश के उत्तरी पूर्वी इलाकों में ओले-बारिश का अनुमान है।

राजस्थान में फिर भी बारिश ओले का अलर्ट

राजस्थान में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण फिलहाल मौसम में बदलाव नजर आ रहा है। कई जिलों के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। हालांकि मौसम विभाग ने जयपुर सहित 5 जिलों में 3 दिन ओले-बारिश की संभावना जताई है। इन जिलों में दौसा, करौली, जयपुर, धौलपुर और भरतपुर शामिल है।

MP की राजधानी में 3 घंटे के अंदर 15 डिग्री बढ़ा तापमान

फरवरी के दूसरे दिन हवा के साथ मध्य प्रदेश के भोपाल में भी मौसम बदल गया है। दिन का तापमान 31.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री ज्यादा रहा। इसमें 3.5 डिग्री का इजाफा हुआ। भोपाल में इस सीजन में 55 दिन बाद दिन का तापमान 31 डिग्री पार पहुंच सका। इससे पहले 9 दिसंबर को दिन का तापमान 31.1 डिग्री था। मौसम वैज्ञानिक एवं ड्यूटी ऑफिसर डॉ. जीडी मिश्रा ने बताया कि हवा का रुख उत्तरी से बदलकर दक्षिणी हो गया है, इस वजह से दिन के तापमान में इजाफा हुआ।

मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में स्थित शौर्य स्मारक से शाम के समय क्लिक की गई तस्वीर।
मध्यप्रदेश के भोपाल में स्थित शौर्य स्मारक से शाम के समय क्लिक की गई तस्वीर।

हरियाणा में दिन का पारा 28 डिग्री पर पहुंचा, कल-परसों बारिश की संभावना

प्रदेश में अच्छी धूप निकलने से दिन का पारा सामान्य से 6 डिग्री ऊपर पहुंच गया। नारनौल में यह 28 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। सिरसा में रात का पारा 3.6 डिग्री रहा, जो सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 4 फरवरी को बारिश की संभावना है। कहीं-कहीं ओले भी गिर सकते हैं।

पंजाब के लुधियाना में बादल छाने के साथ हल्की बारिश होने के आसार

पंजाब के अधिकतर जिलों में पारे में बढ़ोतरी दर्ज होनी शुरू हो गई है। हालांकि, लुधियाना में बादल छाने की और हल्की बारिश की आशंका जताई गई है। मंगलवार को दिन भर तेज धूप निकलने से तापमान में इजाफा हुआ है। आईएमडी के अनुसार दिन का पारा 24.2 डिग्री और रात का पारा 6.8 डिग्री रहा।

