किसानों के नाम केंद्र की चिट्ठी:कृषि मंत्री बोले - 1962 की जंग में देश के खिलाफ खड़े लोग किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे, उनकी भाषा भी 1962 वाली

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र तोमर ने किसानों 8 पन्नों की चिट्ठी लिखकर उनकी चिंताएं दूर करने की कोशिश की है।

किसान आंदोलन के 22वें दिन कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने गुरुवार को किसानों के नाम एक चिट्‌ठी लिखी। इसमें उन्होंने किसानों की चिंताएं दूर करने के साथ ही विपक्ष का मोहरा न बनने की सलाह भी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि जिन लोगों ने 1962 के युद्ध में देश की विचारधारा का विरोध किया था, वही लोग किसानों को पर्दे के पीछे से गुमराह कर रहे हैं, आज वे फिर से 1962 की भाषा बोल रहे हैं।

चिट्‌ठी में तोमर ने लिखा है कि कुछ लोग किसानों के बीच लगातार झूठ फैला रहे हैं। किसानों को उनकी बातों में नहीं फंसना चाहिए। चिट्ठी में कृषि कानूनों को लेकर फैलाए गए झूठ पर सफाई भी दी गई है।

यह चिट्ठी गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के साथ केंद्रीय मंत्रियों की बैठक के बाद सामने आई। BJP हेडक्वॉर्टर में हुई इस मीटिंग में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल, कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर मौजूद रहे । इनके अलावा पार्टी के जनरल सेक्रेटरी सीटी रवि, दुष्यंत गौतम और अरुण सिंह भी शामिल हुए।

सरकार की ओर से उठाए कदम बताए

तोमर ने लिखा कि पिछले छह साल में हमारी सरकार ने किसानों का मुनाफा बढ़ाने और खेती को आसान बनाने के लिए कई कदम उठाए हैं। इनका फायदा छोटे किसानों को मिल रहा है। पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि के जरिए छह हजार रुपये सालाना देने का मकसद यही था कि इन किसानों को कर्ज न लेना पड़े।

फसल बीमा, सॉयल हेल्थ कार्ड और नीम कोटिंग यूरिया जैसी योजनाएं शुरू की गई हैं। किसानों के सामने दिक्कत थी कि ज्यादातर गोदाम और कोल्ड स्टोरेज सेंटर गांवों से दूर शहरों के पास बने थे। इससे किसानों को उनका फायदा नहीं मिलता था। इसके के लिए सरकार ने एक लाख करोड़ रुपये का फंड बनाया है।

भ्रम दूर करने के लिए लगातार बात कर रहे हैं

उन्होंने फिर दोहराया कि मंडियां बंद नहीं होंगी। ये चलती रहेंगी। उन्हें और मजबूत किया जा रहा है। विपक्षी दल इसे लेकर झूठ फैला रहे हैं। उनकी राजनीतिक जमीन खिसक चुकी है। कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि एमएसपी, मंडी और जमीन पर को को लेकर जो भ्रम फैलाया जा रहा है, उसे दूर करने के लिए सरकार लगातार कोशिश कर रही है।

