  Ahmed Patel Was Considered A Trouble shooter Of The Congress Since Indira's Time, Was Sonia's Closest Advisor

कांग्रेस के संकटमोचक नहीं रहे:अहमद पटेल इंदिरा के जमाने से कांग्रेस के ट्रबलशूटर माने जाते थे, सोनिया के सबसे करीबी सलाहकार थे

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
देर रात तक काम करना और किसी भी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता को किसी भी वक्त फोन कर कोई भी काम सौंप देना पटेल की आदतों में शामिल था।- फाइल फोटो।

कांग्रेस नेता अहमद पटेल का 71 साल की उम्र में बुधवार को निधन हो गया। पटेल कांग्रेस के संकटमोचक माने जाते थे। वे सोनिया गांधी के सबसे करीबी सलाहकारों में शामिल थे। पटेल की गिनती कांग्रेस के सबसे ताकतवर नेताओं में होती थी, लेकिन वे कभी सरकार का हिस्सा नहीं रहे। गांधी परिवार से पटेल की नजदीकियां इंदिरा के जमाने से थीं। 1977 में जब वे सिर्फ 28 साल के थे, तो इंदिरा गांधी ने उन्हें भरूच से चुनाव लड़वाया।

राजीव गांधी के वक्त अहमद पटेल का कद बढ़ा था
कांग्रेस में अहमद पटेल का कद 1980 और 1984 के वक्त और बढ़ गया जब इंदिरा गांधी के बाद जिम्मेदारी संभालने के लिए राजीव गांधी को तैयार किया जा रहा था। तब अहमद पटेल राजीव गांधी के करीब आए। इंदिरा गांधी की हत्या के बाद राजीव गांधी 1984 में लोकसभा की 400 सीटों के बहुमत के साथ सत्ता में आए थे और पटेल कांग्रेस सांसद होने के अलावा पार्टी के संयुक्त सचिव बनाए गए। उन्हें कुछ समय के लिए संसदीय सचिव और फिर कांग्रेस का महासचिव भी बनाया गया।

नरसिम्हा राव के वक्त मुश्किलों से जूझना पड़ा था
1991 में जब नरसिम्हा राव प्रधानमंत्री बने तो अहमद पटेल को किनारे कर दिया गया। कांग्रेस वर्किंग कमेटी की सदस्यता के अलावा अहमद पटेल को सभी पदों से हटा दिया गया। उस वक्त गांधी परिवार का प्रभाव भी कम हुआ था, इसलिए परिवार के वफादारों को भी मुश्किलों से जूझना पड़ा। नरसिम्हा राव ने मंत्री पद की पेशकश की तो पटेल ने ठुकरा दी। वे गुजरात से लोकसभा चुनाव भी हार गए और उन्हें सरकारी घर खाली करने के लिए लगातार नोटिस मिलने लगे, लेकिन किसी से मदद नहीं ली।

बेहद स्ट्रैटजिक तरीके से काम करते थे
मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक देर रात तक काम करना और किसी भी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता को किसी भी वक्त फोन कर कोई भी काम सौंप देना पटेल की आदतों में शामिल था। कहा जाता है कि वे एक मोबाइल फोन हमेशा फ्री रखते थे जिस पर सिर्फ 10 जनपथ से ही फोन आते थे। वे बहुत ही स्ट्रैटजिक तरीके से काम करते थे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की चुनौती का सामना करने के लिए भी बयानबाजी की बजाय स्ट्रैटजी से काम करने की बात कहते थे।

