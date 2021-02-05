पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Rajnath Singh | Air India Show Bangalore 2021 Update; Rajnath Singh Speaks On Defence Export On Bandhan Event

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एयरो इंडिया शो-2021:राजनाथ बोले- डिफेंस सेक्टर में 41 हजार से ज्यादा स्टार्ट-अप शुरू हुए, 4.7 लाख लोगों को नौकरी मिली

बेंगलुरु34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेंगलुरु में एयरो इंडिया शो 2021 के आखिरी दिन बंधन इवेंट को रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने संबोधित किया। - Dainik Bhaskar
बेंगलुरु में एयरो इंडिया शो 2021 के आखिरी दिन बंधन इवेंट को रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने संबोधित किया।

रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने बेंगलुरु में हुए एयरो इंडिया शो- 2021 के आखिरी दिन डिफेंस सेक्टर में स्टार्टअप्स की अहमियत पर जोर दिया। इस दौरान हुए बंधन इवेंट में उन्होंने कहा कि भारत को डिफेंस सेक्टर में स्ट्रैटेजिक ऑटोनोमी बनाए रखना होगा। देश को डिफेंस इक्विपमेंट्स डेवलप करने के लिए आत्मनिर्भर बनना होगा।

राजनाथ सिंह ने अधिकारियों से iDEX (इनोवेशन फॉर डिफेंस एक्सीलेंस) से जुड़े स्टार्ट-अप्स के लिए अनुदान बढ़ाने पर भी चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी इस तरह के स्टार्ट-अप की संख्या कम है। इन्हें बढ़ाने की जरूरत है। iDEX की पहल से देश में एक अच्छा स्टार्ट-अप इकोसिस्टम तैयार हुआ है, जो आत्मनिर्भर भारत की दिशा में एक अच्छा कदम है। रक्षामंत्री ने कहा कि iDEX की मदद से अब तक 41 हजार से ज्यादा स्टार्ट-अप शुरू हो चुके हैं।

2018 में हुई थी iDEX की शुरुआत

iDEX अप्रैल 2018 में लॉन्च हुआ था। इसका उद्देश्य डिफेंस और एयरोस्पेस में MSMEs, स्टार्ट-अप और नए इनोवेटर्स की मदद से इनोवेशन और टेक्नोलॉजिकल डेवलपमेंट करना है। iDEX ने देश के अग्रणी इनक्यूबेटरों के साथ भागीदारी की है। साथ ही उन्हें फंड, टेक्निकल सपोर्ट और गाइडेंस भी दिया है।

41 हजार से ज्यादा स्टार्ट-अप शुरू
रक्षामंत्री ने कहा कि iDEX की मदद से अब तक 41 हजार से ज्यादा स्टार्ट-अप शुरू हो चुके हैं। 4.7 लाख लोगों को नौकरी मिल चुकी है। अब तक 45 करोड़ रुपए 384 स्टार्ट-अप में निवेश किए जा चुके हैं। एयरोस्पेस सेक्टर में ही 300 से ज्यादा स्टार्ट-अप खुल चुके हैं। इनमें 10 स्टार्ट-अप ने 100 करोड़ कीमत के प्रोडेक्ट तैयार किए हैं। इनकी झलक एयरो इंडिया शो 2021 में भी देखने को मिली है।

रक्षामंत्री ने इस बात पर खुशी जताते हुए कहा है कि 45 MSMEs जो इस बार एयरो इंडिया शो का हिस्सा हैं। उन्हें 203 करोड़ रुपए का ऑर्डर मिल चुका है। यह आने वाले समय में और आगे जाएगा।

एयरोस्पेस सेक्टर मुख्य भूमिका निभाएगा
रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि 2025 तक 25 अरब के डोमेस्टिक डिफेंस प्रोडक्शन और 5 अरब रुपए एक्सपोर्ट करने के लक्ष्य को पूरा करने में एयरोस्पेस सेक्टर महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकता है। 2015 से 2020 के बीच में डिफेंस एक्सपोर्ट 2,000 करोड़ से बढ़कर 9,000 करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। साथ ही इस पहल का हिस्सा बनने के लिए दुनियाभर की कंपनियों को आमंत्रित किया है।

रक्षामंत्री ने बताया कि अगस्त 2020 में FDI 49% से बढ़कर 74% हो गया था। अब तक 128 MoUs, 19 ToTs, 18 लॉन्च हुए प्रोडक्ट और 32 घोषणाओं पर साइन कर चुके हैं। इनकी संख्या 201 है।

25 बिलियन डॉलर के निर्यात की योजना
राजनाथ सिंह ने बताया कि दिसंबर 2020 में सरकार ने 83 LCA MK 1A तेजस फाइटर जेट के लिए 48 हजार करोड़ का ऑर्डर दिया था। इसने डोमेस्टिक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर को खासकर एविएशन इंडस्ट्री को बूस्ट किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि 2022 तक डिफेंस से जुड़ी विदेशी खरीद को 2 अरब रुपए तक कम करने का लक्ष्य है।

इससे पहले 2016 से 2019 तक 37 अरब रूपए के डोमेस्टिक प्रोडक्शन के लिए 135 प्रस्तावों को सहमति दी थी। डोमेस्टिक मैन्युफैक्चरिंग को बढ़ाने के लिए सरकार ने 2025 तक 25 अरब रूपए से ज्यादा के निर्यात की योजना बनाई है।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें