एयर इंडिया शो 2021:दूसरे दिन सारंग हेलिकॉप्टर और तेजस एयरक्राफ्ट ने दिखाई वायुसेना की ताकत, अमेरिकन बॉम्बर भी नजर आया

एक घंटा पहले
ये फोटो बेंगलुरु के येलहंका एयर बेस की है। एशिया के सबसे बड़े एयर शो 'एयरो इंडिया 2021' के दूसरे दिन इंडिया एयर फोर्स की हेलीकॉप्टर एरोबेटिक टीम सारंग हेलिकॉप्टर से आसमान में करतब दिखाती नजर आई।

एशिया का सबसे बड़े एयर इंडिया शो 2021 का आज दूसरा दिन है। इस मौके पर सारंग हेलिकॉप्टर ने बेंगलुरु के येलहंका एयरबेस से उड़ान भरी। साथ ही भारत में बने तेजस और सूर्य किरण एयरक्राफ्ट ने भी आसमान में भारतीय वायुसेना की ताकत दिखाई। वहीं, सुखोई, राफेल, हॉक और अमेरिकन ‌‌B-1B लांसर बॉम्बर भी इस शो के आकर्षण का केंद्र रहे। इस दौरान बेंगलुरु से भाजपा सांसद तेजस्वी सूर्या ने भी तेजस में उड़ान भरी।

एयरोनॉटिकल डेवलपमेंट इंडस्ट्री के डायरेक्टर गिरिश देवधर ने कहा है कि तेजस एयरोस्पेस इकोसिस्टम की बड़ी ताकत है। हमारा अगला प्लान इससे भी भारी वजन के एयरक्राफ्ट मार्क-2 बनाना है, जो मिराज 2000 को रिप्लेस करेगा। वहीं, मार्क 1 और मार्क 1-A को मिग-21 की जगह इस्तेमाल में लाया जाएगा।

एयरो इंडिया शो का कल आखिरी दिन
एयरो इंडिया शो की शुरुआत 1996 में हुई थी। इस साल इसकी शुरुआत 3 फरवरी को हुई थी, जोकि शुक्रवार यानी 5 फरवरी तक चलेगा। इस दौरान कुल पांच एयर शो भी होने हैं। पहले दिन इनॉगरेशन सेरेमनी हुई थी। वहीं, दूसरे और तीसरे दिन एक एयर शो सुबह 9 बजे के बाद जबकि दूसरा दोपहर 1.30 बजे के बाद होना है।

राजनाथ ने किया था उद्घाटन
इससे पहले उद्घाटन के मौके पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि एयरो इंडिया शो अब सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल हो गया है। हम इसे वर्चुअली पूरी दुनिया में दिखा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा था कि हम डिफेंस सेक्टर में सिक्योरिटी एप्रेटस को मजबूत बनाने पर फोकस कर रहे हैं। आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान के तहत बड़े और जटिल उपकरणों को भी देश में ही तैयार किया जा रहा है। भारत सरकार अगले 7 से 8 साल में मिलिट्री मॉर्डनाइजेशन पर 130 अरब डॉलर खर्च कर करेगी।

