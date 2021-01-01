पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  National
  • Rajnath Singh; Air India Show Bangalore Latest Photo Update | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh And Sukhoi Su 30, Mi 17V5 Today News

एयरो इंडिया शो 2021 शुरू:राजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी

बेंगलुरुएक घंटा पहले
एयरो इंडिया शो 2021 बेंगलुरु में बुधवार को शुरू हुआ। यह शुक्रवार पांच फरवरी तक चलेगा। उद्घाटन के मौके पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- एयरो इंडिया शो अब सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल हो गया है। हम इसे वर्चुअली पूरी दुनिया में दिखा रहे हैं। इससे इस शो को विस्तार मिलेगा। इसलिए अब यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि एयरो इंडिया 2021 ग्लोबल और डिजिटल हो गया है।

एयरो इंडिया शो की शुरुआत 1996 में हुई थी। तब से हर दूसरे साल इस एयर शो का आयोजन हो रहा है। आज से इसका 13वां एडिशन शुरू हो रहा है।

एयरो इंडिया शो कब से कब तक है?
बुधवार से शुरू हुआ एयरो इंडिया शो 5 फरवरी तक चलेगा। 4 और 5 फरवरी को दो सेशन होंगे। पहला सुबह 9 बजे से और दूसरा दोपहर 1.30 बजे से। प्रदर्शनी के दौरान कुल पांच एयर शो भी होंगे। पहले दिन इनॉगरेशन सेरेमनी के बाद। वहीं, दूसरे और तीसरे दिन एक एयर शो सुबह 9 बजे के बाद जबकि दूसरा दोपहर 1.30 बजे के बाद होगा।

रक्षा को ज्यादा तवज्जो
राजनाथ ने कहा- हम डिफेंस सेक्टर में सिक्योरिटी एप्रेटस को मजबूत बनाने पर फोकस कर रहे हैं। आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान के तहत बड़े और जटिल उपकरणों को भी देश में ही तैयार किया जा रहा है। भारत सरकार अगले 7 से 8 साल में मिलिट्री मॉर्डनाइजेशन पर 130 अरब डॉलर खर्च कर करेगी।

राजनाथ ने आगे कहा- भारत सरकार ने रक्षा क्षेत्र में 74% FDI को मंजूरी दी है। इसके अलावा सरकारी स्तर पर यह सौ फीसदी है। इसके जरिए फॉरेन इन्वेस्टर्स हमारे देश में आएंगे। मालदीव, गुयाना, ईरान और मेडागास्कर के रक्षा मंत्रियों का यहां आने के लिए शुक्रिया। कुछ रक्षा मंत्री वर्चुअली इससे जुड़े हैं। मुझे बताया गया है कि 80 विदेशी कंपनियों के 540 प्रतिनिधि इसमें हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। कुल 55 देश इस एयरो शो का हिस्सा हैं।

बुधवार को एयरो इंडिया शो 2021 के उद्घाटन के मौके पर डिफेंस मिनिस्टर राजनाथ सिंह और कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री येदियुरप्पा।
HAL के साथ समझौता
बुधवार को एयरो शो के उद्घाटन के बाद डिफेंस मिनिस्ट्री और हिंदुस्तान एयरोनॉटिक्स लिमिटेड (HAL) के बीच तेजस विमानों की डील को औपचारिक मंजूरी दी गई। कुल 82 लाइट कॉम्बैट एयरक्राफ्ट (LCA) तेजस खरीदे जाएंगे। यह डील 48 हजार करोड़ की है।

पिछले महीने इंडियन एयरफोर्स चीफ एयर चीफ मार्शल आरकेएस भदौरिया ने कहा था- तेजस फाइटर जेट चीन और पाकिस्तान के ज्वाइंटर वेंचर में बने JF-17 से हाईटेक और बेहतर है। तेजस बालाकोट स्ट्राइक से भी ज्यादा ताकत से हमला कर सकता है। यह किसी भी हथियार की बराबरी करने में सक्षम है।

