असम को दहलाने का ड्रैगन कनेक्शन:चुनावी तैयारियों के बीच कोकराझार में पांच AK 56 और चीनी हैंड ग्रेनेड मिले, 6 गिरफ्तार

कोकराझार29 मिनट पहले
कोकराझार में भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारुद मिले हैं। 10 दिन पहले गृह मंत्री अमित शाह यहां भाजपा की एक रैली में भी शामिल हुए थे। असम में अप्रैल-मई में विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोकराझार में भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला-बारुद मिले हैं। 10 दिन पहले गृह मंत्री अमित शाह यहां भाजपा की एक रैली में भी शामिल हुए थे। असम में अप्रैल-मई में विधानसभा चुनाव होने वाले हैं।

असम में विधानसभा चुनाव की तैयारियों के बीच हिंसा का ड्रैगन कनेक्शन सामने आया है। पुलिस ने कोकराझार में भारी मात्रा में हथियार बरामद किए हैं। इनमें एडवांस AK 56 राइफल और चीनी हैंड ग्रेनेड भी मिले हैं। मामले में छह लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

एडवांस राइफल और गोला बारुद मिले
कोकराझार पुलिस ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार लोगों से AK 56 राइफल, एक HK 33E राइफल, आठ मैगजीन, 11 सेल्स के साथ एक UBGL, आठ चीन निर्मित हैंड ग्रेनेड और AK 56 की 300 गोलियां बरामद की गई हैं।

10 दिन पहले कोकराझार में अमित शाह की रैली हुई थी
कोकराझार में 10 दिन पहले गृह मंत्री अमित शाह बोडोलैंड टेरिटोरियल काउंसिल (BTC) की बैठक में शामिल होने पहुंचे थे। ये कार्यक्रम बोडोलैंड टेरिटोरियल रीजन (BTR) समझौते के एक साल पूरे होने पर आयोजित किया गया था। शाह ने यहां भाजपा की एक रैली को भी संबोधित किया था।

असम समेत पांच राज्यों में अप्रैल-मई में चुनाव की संभावना
असम और पश्चिम बंगाल समेत पांच राज्यों में इस साल अप्रैल-मई में विधानसभा चुनाव होने को हैं। हालांकि, चुनाव आयोग ने अभी तक तारीख तय नहीं किए हैं। इस बीच असम और पश्चिम बंगाल में NRC का मुद्दा फिर से गरमाने लगा है। जहां भाजपा बंगाल में सरकार बनने के बाद इसे लागू करने का वादा कर रही है, वहीं ममता बनर्जी ने किसी भी हाल में NRC नहीं लागू नहीं होने देने की घोषणा की है। असम में भी NRC पर सियासत सालों से जारी है।

