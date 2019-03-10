लोकसभा के साथ ही इन चार राज्यों में होंगे विधानसभा चुनाव, जम्मू-कश्मीर में फिलहाल नहीं होंगे विधानसभा चुनाव, आयोग ने बताई ये वजह

नेशनल डेस्क. चुनाव आयोग ने लोकसभा और चार राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए रविवार को तारीखों का ऐलान कर दिया। इस बार लोकसभा चुनाव 7 चरणों में होंगे। 11 अप्रैल, 18 अप्रैल, 23 अप्रैल, 29 अप्रैल, 6 मई, 12 मई और 19 मई को वोटिंग होगी। 23 मई को नतीजे आएंगे। तीन जून तक नई लोकसभा का गठन हो जाएगा। वहीं आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, सिक्किम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भी मतदान होगा। इन राज्यों में लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ ही साथ विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भी मतदान होगा। कश्मीर में भी विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं, लेकिन फिलहाल आयोग ने वहां मतदान की तारीखों का एलान नहीं किया।

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अभी विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं

- लोकसभा चुनाव के साथ ही आंध्र प्रदेश, सिक्किम और अरुणाचल में विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए एक चरण में 11 अप्रैल को मतदान होगा। वहीं, ओडिशा में चार चरणों 11, 18, 23 और 29 अप्रैल को वोटिंग होगी।

- चुनाव आयोग ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में मौजूदा स्थिति को देखते हुए अभी विधानसभा चुनाव न कराने का फैसला किया। इस मामले को लेकर चुनाव आयोग ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार और गृह मंत्रालय से इस बाबत चर्चा की गई है और उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य में फिलहाल विधानसभा चुनाव नहीं होंगे।

- इस बारे में बताते हुए मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा ने कहा कि 'अलग-अलग जानकारियों, हाल में हुई हिंसा, उम्मीदवारों की सुरक्षा के लिए सुरक्षाबलों की जरूरत, केंद्रीय बलों की उपलब्धता और अन्य रसद की उपलब्धता समेत अन्य चुनौतियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए जम्मू-कश्मीर में केवल संसदीय चुनाव कराने का निर्णय लिया गया है।'

भड़क गए उमर अब्दुल्ला

- जम्मू-कश्मीर विधान सभा चुनावों की तारीख का ऐलान नहीं होने पर नेशनल कान्फ्रेंस के अध्यक्ष और पूर्व सीएम उमर अब्दुल्ला भड़क गए। उन्होंने एक के बाद एक ताबड़तोड़ कई ट्वीट करते हुए अपना गुस्सा निकाला।

- अपने ट्वीट्स में उन्होंनेचुनाव आयोग और केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह पर अपने वादे से मुकरने का आरोप लगाया। उन्होंने कहा कि 1996 के बाद ये पहला मौका है जब जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधान सभा चुनाव नहीं होंगे।

- पीएम मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए उमर अब्दुल्ला ने लिखा, 'प्रधानमंत्री ने पाकिस्तान, हुर्रियत और आतंकियों के आगे हार मान ली है और आज 56 इंच का सीना फेल हो गया है।'

- अब्दुल्ला ने आगे लिखा, 'साल 2014 में आई भयानक बाढ़ के बाद भी जम्मू-कश्मीर में वक्त पर लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनाव हुए थे। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि हमने देखा कि कैसे बीजेपी-पीडीपी गठबंधन ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में सरकार चलाई है?'

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">In light of the failure to conduct assembly elections on time in J&K I'm retweeting my tweets from a few days ago. PM Modi has surrendered to Pakistan, to the militants & to the hurriyat. Well done Modi Sahib. 56 inch chest failed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slowclap?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slowclap</a> <a href="https://t.co/oqtDAfNdeb">https://t.co/oqtDAfNdeb</a></p>— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) <a href="https://twitter.com/OmarAbdullah/status/1104720190032338944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">10 March 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">What happened to <a href="https://twitter.com/rajnathsingh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajnathsingh</a>'s assurance to Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha as well as to the all party meeting recently in Delhi that all forces would be made available for simultaneous polls?</p>— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) <a href="https://twitter.com/OmarAbdullah/status/1104720560263782405?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">10 March 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">First time since 1996 Assembly elections in J&K are not being held on time. Remember this the next time you are praising PM Modi for his strong leadership.</p>— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) <a href="https://twitter.com/OmarAbdullah/status/1104721524152504320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">10 March 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">In 2014 we had Lok Sabha elections on time & assembly elections on schedule even after the most devastating floods. Shows how badly the BJP & earlier the BJP-PDP mishandled J&K.</p>— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) <a href="https://twitter.com/OmarAbdullah/status/1104721528015458304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">10 March 2019</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en-gb"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Balakote & Uri are not symbols of PM Modi's handling of national security, J&K is and look at the mess he has made there. The abject surrender to anti-India forces is a crying shame.</p>— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) <a href="https://twitter.com/OmarAbdullah/status/1104726535934799873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">10 March 2019</a></blockquote>

