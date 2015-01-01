पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सैलरी कटौती पर एम्पलाई नाराज:लॉकडाउन में सैलरी आधी होने से वर्कर्स भड़के, कर्नाटक में आईफोन प्लांट में तोड़फोड़ कर आग लगाई

बेंगलुरु2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस के मुताबिक, वर्कर्स का एक ग्रुप नाइट शिफ्ट पूरी होने के बाद तोड़फोड़ करने लगा। फोटो - सोशल मीडिया
  • कंपनी ने इंजीनियरिंग ग्रैजुएट को 21 हजार रुपये हर महीने देने का वादा किया था
  • लॉकडाउन के बाद सैलरी 16 हजार रु. की गई, बाद में इसे 8 हजार रु. कर दिया गया

कर्नाटक के कोलार में आईफोन मैन्युफैक्चरिंग प्लांट में शनिवार को वर्कर्स ने तोड़फोड़ की। पुलिस के मुताबिक, कर्मचारी सैलरी कम किए जाने से गुस्सा थे। यह प्लांट ताइवान की विस्ट्रॉन कॉर्पोरेशन चलाती है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक, लगभग 2,000 वर्कर नाइट शिफ्ट पूरी करने के बाद प्लांट से बाहर निकल रहे थे। अचानक वे तोड़फोड़ करने लगे। उन्होंने फर्नीचर और असेंबली यूनिट को नुकसान पहुंचाया। गाड़ियों में आग लगाने की भी कोशिश की। आईजी सीमांत कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस ने 132 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

फर्नीचर तोड़ा, कारें जलाईं

इससे पहले, कोलार के डिस्ट्रिक्ट डिप्टी कमिश्नर सी. सत्यभामा ने बताया कि वर्कर्स का एक ग्रुप सैलरी न मिलने से भड़क गया। अब तक कंपनी ने पुलिस में शिकायत नहीं दी है। शिकायत मिलने के बाद पुलिस कार्रवाई करेगी। कोलार जिले से पुलिस के सीनियर अफसर मौके पर पहुंचे। कुछ वर्कर्स ने घटना का वीडियो भी बनाया है।

इसमें दूसरे वर्कर शीशे, दरवाजे, फर्नीचर तोड़ते और सीनियर अधिकारियों के ऑफिस पर हमला करते दिख रहे हैं। हालांकि, विस्ट्रॉन ने इस घटना पर कुछ नहीं कहा है। पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि कंपनी ने वर्कर्स को अपॉइंट करते वक्त जो सैलरी देने का वादा किया था, वह उन्हें नहीं मिली।

सैलरी 16 हजार से घटाकर 8 हजार कर दी गई

वर्कर्स में इसी बात को लेकर गुस्सा था। कंपनी ने एक इंजीनियरिंग ग्रैजुएट को 21 हजार रुपये हर महीने देने का वादा किया गया था। लंबे समय तक चले लॉकडाउन के बाद उनकी सैलरी 16 हजार रुपये तक कर दी गई। इसके बाद कोरोना का हवाला देते हुए हाल के महीनों में इसे 12 हजार रुपये कर दिया गया। नॉन इंजीनियरिंग ग्रैजुएट वर्कर्स की मंथली सैलरी 15 हजार रुपये से घटाकर आठ हजार रुपये कर दी गई। इससे वर्कर्स में गुस्सा बढ़ रहा था।

43 एकड़ में फैला है प्लांट

कोलार के नरसापुरा इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में 43 एकड़ जमीन पर बना आईफोन प्लांट बेंगलुरु से लगभग 60 किलोमीटर दूर है। सरकार यह जमीन लगभग 2,900 करोड़ रुपये का इनवेस्ट करने और 10,000 से ज्यादा लोगों को नौकरी देने के वादे पर दी थी। इस प्लांट में एप्पल के स्मार्टफोन आईफोन SE के अलावा इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स (IOT) प्रोडक्ट और बायोटेक डिवाइस बनाई जाती हैं।

