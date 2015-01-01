पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • National
  • Armed Forces Tribunal On Government Over Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Marshal Pay

सैलरी डिफरेंस पर अहम फैसला:मिलिट्री कोर्ट ने सरकार से कहा- एयर वाइस मार्शल का वेतन उसके जूनियर्स से कम, इसे बढ़ाइए

नई दिल्ली15 मिनट पहले
ट्रिब्यूनल ने सरकार को 1 जुलाई 2017 से याचिकाकर्ता को वेतन का भुगतान करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। -फाइल फोटो

छठा वेतन आयोग लागू होने के बाद सैन्य अफसरों के वेतन में आई विसंगति पर आर्म्ड फोर्सेज ट्रिब्यूनल ने मंगलवार को अहम फैसला दिया। ट्रिब्यूनल ने सरकार को एयरफोर्स के एयर वाइस-मार्शल का वेतन बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इस फैसले से मेजर जनरल रैंक के अफसरों की तनख्वाह बढ़ने का रास्ता खुल सकता है।

एयर वाइस मार्शल पी. सुभाष बाबू ने छठे वेतन आयोग के लागू होने के बाद सामने आई विसंगति के खिलाफ ट्रिब्यूनल का दरवाजा खटखटाया था। उनके वकील अंकुर छिब्बर ने दलील दी कि वरिष्ठ कर्नल और ब्रिगेडियर मेजर जनरलों की तुलना में ज्यादा वेतन पा रहे हैं। इसकी वजह उन्हें सैन्य सेवा वेतन मिलना है।

तीन महीने में किया जाए भुगतान

इस पर ट्रिब्यूनल ने सरकार को तत्काल प्रभाव से 1 जुलाई 2017 से याचिकाकर्ता को वेतन का भुगतान करने के लिए निर्देशित किया। इसके अलावा 1 जुलाई 2020 से आवेदक को पेंशन और अन्य लाभ देने के लिए भी कहा है। इन निर्देशों का अनुपालन आदेश की प्रति मिलने की तारीख से तीन महीने के अंदर किया जाएगा।

ट्रिब्यूनल के चेयरपर्सन राजेंद्र मेनन ने अपने फैसले में कहा कि बकाया राशि पर भुगतान करने की तारीख से 6 प्रतिशत सालाना ब्याज भी दिया जाए।

यह है पूरी कहानी

अधिकारी के वकील छिब्बर ने कहा कि 6वें वेतन आयोग के बाद यह तय किया गया था कि सैन्य सेवा वेतन केवल ब्रिगेडियर के पद तक देय होगा, इससे आगे नहीं। इस कारण टू स्टार जनरल की सैलरी ग्रुप कैप्टन कर्नल से कम हो गई। उन्होंने कहा कि ट्रिब्यूनल का यह फैसला सशस्त्र बलों के टू स्टार ऑफिसर्स की लंबे समय से लंबित शिकायत को दूर करने में मदद करेगा। इसी हिसाब से उनकी पेंशन भी रिवाइज होगी।

याचिकाकर्ता ने दलील दी थी कि 1 जुलाई 2017 को एक मेजर जनरल-रैंक ऑफिसर (एयर वाइस मार्शल) के रूप में उनका वेतन 2,18,200 रुपये था। वहीं, उनसे काफी बाद में कमीशन लेने वाले दो एयर कमोडोर सैन्य सेवा वेतन के साथ 2,26,800 और 2,20,600 रुपये सैलरी ले रहे थे।

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने खारिज कर दी थी याचिका

इससे पहले रक्षा मंत्रालय ने वेतन असमानता के खिलाफ दायर शिकायत को खारिज कर दिया था। इसके बाद अधिकारी ने ट्रिब्यूनल में याचिका दायर की। इसे स्वीकार करते हुए मिलिट्री कोर्ट ने रक्षा मंत्रालय की खिंचाई की। ट्रिब्यूनल ने कहा कि सभी पहलुओं पर विचार किए बिना आवेदक की वैधानिक शिकायत को अस्वीकार करना गलत है।

