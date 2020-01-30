दिल्ली गोलीकांड के बाद ट्विटर पर हैशटैग "टेररिस्ट' टॉप ट्रेंड, घटना के 3 घंटों के भीतर 98 हजार ट्वीट हुए

हैशटैग "रामभक्त गोपाल' और "अरेस्ट अनुराग ठाकुर' भी ट्रेंडिंग, यूजर बोले- हीरो गोपाल, डायरेक्टर अनुराग ठाकुर

Dainik Bhaskar Jan 30, 2020, 05:55 PM IST

नई दिल्ली. जामिया के पास नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ रैली से पहले गुरुवार को युवक ने फायरिंग की। इस युवक का फेसबुक प्रोफाइल में नाम रामभक्त गोपाल है। सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना को लेकर तीखी प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं। ट्विटर में "टेररिस्ट' टॉप ट्रेंड में है। इसके अलावा हैशटैग रामभक्त गोपाल और अरेस्ट अनुराग ठाकुर भी ट्रेंड में हैं। यूजर्स केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर मंत्री कहेगा कि गोली मारो तो नतीजा यही होगा। एक यूजर ने लिखा- हीरो गोपाल, डायरेक्टर अनुराग ठाकुर।

अनुराग ठाकुर ने 27 जनवरी को रिठाला में भाजपा की चुनावी रैली में लोगों से नारे लगवाए थे "देश के गद्दारों को....', इसके बाद वहां मौजूद भीड़ ने कहा था "गोली मारो #$#$ को'। इसी नारे को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर अरेस्ट अनुराग ठाकुर ट्रेंड हो रहा है।

सोशल मीडिया पर उठ रहे सवाल

‘गोली मारो’ जैसा बयान देने के बाद भी केंद्रीय मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर पर कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हुई?

जामिया इलाके में सीएए के खिलाफ रैली से पहले जब युवक पिस्टल लहरा रहा था, तो वहां पुलिस ने युवक को क्यों नहीं रोका?

जब युवक गोली चला रहा था, तब उसके पीछे करीब 12 पुलिसवाले हाथ बांधकर खड़े थे, क्यों?



यूजर्स बोले- पहले गांधी को मारा, आज गांधीवादियों को मारने की कोशिश

घटना के बाद तीन घंटे के भीतर हैशटैग टेररिस्ट से 98 हजार से ज्यादा ट्वीट हुए। इसी दौरान हैशटैग रामभक्त गोपाल से 20 हजार और अरेस्ट अनुराग ठाकुर से 24 हजार से ज्यादा ट्वीट हुए। हैशटैग गोपाल हिंदुत्वआतंकवादी भी ट्रेंड में है। इसके अलावा दिल्ली पुलिस, शाहीनबाग प्रोटेस्ट भी ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। एक यूजर ने कहा- मंच से गोली मारो नारा लगाने का नतीजा। पहले इन्होंने गांधीजी को मारा, आज ये गांधीवादियों को मारना चाहते हैं।

IF Union Ministers from the stage chants "गोली मारो"

Then Result is here ..

Before they killed #Gandhi ji,

Today they want to kill #Gandhians..



"Delhi Police" is waiting for kill them..

#Jamia #CAA_NRCProtests #ArrestAnuragThakur #saheenbaghprotest 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/RgWNqkMO48 — Pradumn Thakur 🇮🇳 (@PradumnThakur96) January 30, 2020

जेएनयू छात्र संघ ने गोपाल को आतंकी कहा

Terrorist Rambhakt Gopal was shouting Delhi Police Zindabad, Hindustan Zindabad.

Delhi Police took no action against Anurag Thakur, Union Minister and BJP star campaigner, when he asked people to shoot the traitors.

Delhi Police is under Amit Shah. #ArrestAnuragThakur — JNUSU (@JNUSUofficial) January 30, 2020

#Jamia #Gopal Goli Maaro Saalon Ko Chronology:



1. Anurag Thakur #ArrestAnuragThakur

2. Rambhakt Gopal & Delhi Police

3. Jamia students



Brave #DelhiPolice, can you identify the terrorist by his name now? pic.twitter.com/icIS6djzDL — Einstein 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) January 30, 2020

Hero: Gopal

Director: Anurag

Producer: Arvind & Rahul

Media Partners: NDTV, Quint, Wire, Print,BBC,WAPO

Still movie will FAIL



Hw come Rambhakat Gopal,the man who brandished a gun at the protesters managed to reach #Jamia when Police was not able to go inside few days ago ?? pic.twitter.com/vUJMRQIJIE — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) January 30, 2020

Remember how @KirenRijiju asked who hpolluted @mehartweets mind?

Will he ask who polluted Gopal's mind? Those who claim people brandishing Constitution are gaddar (traitor), what do you call a man brandishing a gun? Godse then, Gopal now - terrorists both pic.twitter.com/Z7HdglCNcP — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) January 30, 2020

Yaar Raam ji ne kab ka ki Jaan se maro, deshshat Failao... Ye #Gopal #Rambhakt nahi ho sakta. 😡😡😡 https://t.co/RUiW7sxWa8 — Manisha Lal Arora (@ManishaLal_A) January 30, 2020