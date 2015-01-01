पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Atal Tunnel Closed Heavy Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh; Possibility Cold Wave In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

ठंड के तेवर गर्म:हिमाचल में बर्फबारी के चलते अटल टनल बंद; अगले दो-तीन दिनों में राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश समेत कई राज्यों में शीतलहर के आसार

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू सोलंग में बुधवार को बर्फ की मोटी चादर बिछ गई। यहां पिछले दो तीन दिनों से रुक-रुक कर बर्फबारी हो रही है।

ठंड ने तेवर दिखाने शुरु कर दिए हैं। हिमाचल में हुई भारी बर्फबारी के कारण अटल टनल को बंद कर दिया गया है। जिस वजह से बड़ी संख्या में टूरिस्ट जहां-तहां फंस गए हैं। पहाड़ों पर हुई बर्फबारी के चलते पंजाब और हरियाणा में सर्दी बढ़ी है और कई जगह धुंध छाई रही। वहीं, राजस्थान में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के चलते जयपुर समेत कई राज्यों में बादल छाए रहे। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों ने आने वाले एक-दो दिनों में कुछ राज्यों में शीतलहर की भविष्यवाणी भी की है।

  • हिमाचल

हिमाचल प्रदेश के लाहौल स्पीति और कुल्लू में बुधवार को जमकर बर्फबारी हुई है। जिस कारण अटल टनल रोहतांग को यातायात के लिए बंद कर दिया गया है। अटल टनल के बंद होने के कारण लाहौल घाटी में कई पर्यटक वाहनों समेत फंस गए हैं। इनके घाटी से बाहर निकलने के लिए उन्हें अटल टनल के बहाल होने का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। अटल टनल रोहतांग के नॉर्थ पोर्टल सिसु और आसपास के क्षेत्रों में 2 फुट से अधिक बर्फबारी हुई है। टनल के साउथ पोर्टल में भी 2 फुट से अधिक बर्फबारी हुई है, जिस कारण वाहनों की आवाजाही सुरक्षित नहीं है। ऐसे में लाहौल स्पीति और कुल्लू प्रशासन में टनल को यातायात के लिए बंद करने का निर्णय लिया।

उधर, सड़क मार्ग को यातायात के लिए बहाल करने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है, ताकि लाहौल घाटी में फंसे पर्यटकों को सुरक्षित मनाली की तरफ लाया जा सके। फिलहाल पर्यटकों को मनाली की तरफ से पलचान तक ही जाने दिया जा रहा है। पुलिस अधीक्षक कुल्लू गौरव सिंह ने बताया कि प्रशासन और पुलिस की तरफ से मनाली में पलचान से आगे पर्यटकों को जाने नहीं दिया जा रहा है।

हिमाचल के ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में पिछले तीन दिन से रुक-रुक कर हो रही बर्फबारी से पूरा प्रदेश शीतलहर की चपेट में है। मौसम विभाग ने शिमला, किन्नौर, कुल्लू, लाहौल-स्पीति व चंबा जिलों में भारी बारिश और बर्फबारी को लेकर येलो अलर्ट जारी किया है। बुधवार को अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में बारिश व ऊंचाई वाले क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है। वहीं मुख्य पर्यटन स्थलों का तापमान माइनस में पहुंच गया है। मनाली -1, लाहौल स्पीति -17, रोहतांग -7 और किन्नौर का न्यूनतम तापमान -12 डिग्री हो गया है।

  • राजस्थान

राजस्थान में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का प्रभाव राज्य के उत्तर-पश्चिमी क्षेत्रों में रहा। इसके चलते जोधपुर, बीकानेर संभाग के कई शहरों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। जयपुर, अजमेर संभाग के कई जिलों में बुधवार सुबह बादल छाए रहे। जयपुर की बात करें तो मंगलवार रात हवा चलने लगी और आसमान में हल्के बादल भी रहे। हालांकि बुधवार दिन निकलने पर मौसम साफ हो गया।

राजस्थान के उदयपुर, माउंट आबू को छोड़कर सभी शहरों में न्यूनतम तापमान बुधवार को दो डिजिट में दर्ज हुआ है।
मौसम विभाग से जारी रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, उदयपुर और माउंट आबू को छोड़कर सभी शहरों का न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री से ऊपर चला गया। जिसके कारण सर्दी का प्रभाव भी सुबह थोड़ा कम रहा। इधर, सीकर, बीकानेर, चूरू, जैसलमेर इनके आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में देर रात हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का ये प्रभाव केवल 25 नवंबर तक ही रहेगा। 27 व 28 नवंबर से प्रदेश के अधिकांश क्षेत्र शीतलहर का प्रकोप झेलना पड़ेगा। विभाग ने इन दोनों ही दिनों में उत्तरी भारत से आने वाली सर्द हवाओं के लिए येलो अलर्ट भी जारी किया है।

ये रहा आज प्रदेश के शहरों का तापमान
जयपुर 15.5, अजमेर 15.3, भीलवाड़ा 11.2, पिलानी 14.1, सीकर 14, कोटा 11.6, सवाई माधोपुर 13.2, बूंदी 11.8, चित्तौड़गढ़ 11.5, उदयपुर 9.4, बाड़मेर 16.6, पाली 13, जैसलमेर 13.3, जोधपुर 17.2, माउंट आबू 3, बीकानेर 15, चूरू 13.9 और श्रीगंगानगर में न्यूनतम तापमान 14.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

  • मध्य प्रदेश

बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठे चक्रवाती तूफान 'निवार' के आज यानि बुधवार को तमिलनाडु के तट पर टकराने की संभावना है। मौसम विज्ञानियों के मुताबिक, निवार के असर से पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में खासकर जबलपुर संभाग में बुधवार-गुरुवार को बारिश हो सकती है। तूफान के असर से राजधानी भोपाल सहित शेष इलाकों में बादल छाने से न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई है। आज रात का तापमान कल के मुकाबले 3 डिग्री तक बढ़ गया, जिससे ठंड से राहत मिली है।

तस्वीर भोपाल बोट क्लब बड़ा तालाब की है, यहां पर शाम के वक्त मौसम में धुंध छाई रही।
हालांकि, 28 नवंबर के बाद एक बार फिर ठंड का दौर शुरू होने के आसार हैं। 28 नवंबर को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आगे बढ़ने के हवाओं का रुख फिर से बदलकर उत्तरी हो जाएगा। इससे ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र भोपाल के मौसम विज्ञानी एचएस पांडेय ने बताया कि निवार तूफान आज तमिलनाडु के तट पर टकराएगा। इसका प्रभाव छत्तीसगढ़ के अलावा पूर्वी मप्र में बुधवार से ही दिखने लगेगा। बादल छाएंगे और बारिश भी होगी।

