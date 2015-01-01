पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मॉर्निंग न्यूज ब्रीफ:मुंबई में ड्रग्स पकड़ने गए अफसरों पर हमला; कॉमेडियन भारती जेल से बाहर और हिमाचल के चार शहरों में नाइट कर्फ्यू

2 घंटे पहले

नमस्कार!

असम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तरुण गोगोई (86) का सोमवार को निधन हो गया। वे तीन बार असम के मुख्यमंत्री रहे। उधर, अहमदाबाद में 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे हटा। कुछ ही देर में सड़कों पर गाड़ियों की भीड़ लग गई। बहरहाल, शुरू करते हैं न्यूज ब्रीफ।

सबसे पहले देखते हैं, बाजार क्या कह रहा है…

  • BSE का मार्केट कैप 173.46 लाख करोड़ रुपए रहा। करीब 55% कंपनियों के शेयरों में बढ़त रही।
  • 3,013 कंपनियों के शेयरों में ट्रेडिंग हुई। इसमें 1,667 कंपनियों के शेयर बढ़े और 1,170 कंपनियों के शेयर गिरे।

आज इन इवेंट्स पर रहेगी नजर

  • हिमाचल प्रदेश में आज से 15 दिसंबर तक राज्य के 4 शहरों शिमला, मंडी, कुल्लू और कांगड़ा में रात 8 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक नाइट कर्फ्यू रहेगा।
  • महाराष्ट्र में कंगना और उनकी बहन रंगोली द्वारा बॉम्बे हाइकोर्ट में दायर याचिका में सुनवाई होगी। एक्ट्रेस ने इसमें देशद्रोह की FIR रद्द करने की मांग की है।
  • प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 8 राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों और केंद्र शासित राज्य के प्रतिनिधियों से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए कोरोना के मुद्दे पर बातचीत कर सकते हैं।

देश-विदेश

मुंबई में नारकोटिक्स टीम पर ड्रग्स पैडलर की टीम ने किया हमला

मुंबई में रविवार रात गोरेगांव इलाके में NCB की टीम ड्रग्स पैडलर कैरी मैंडिस को पकड़ने गई थी। इस दौरान टीम पर कैरी के साथियों ने पत्थर और डंडे से हमला कर दिया। हालांकि, टीम ने कैरी के गुर्गे विपुल आगरे, यूसुफ शेख और अमीन अब्दुल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

कॉमेडियन भारती और उनके पति हर्ष को ड्रग्स मामले में जमानत

कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह और उनके पति हर्ष लिंबाचिया को मुंबई के नारकोटिक ड्रग्स एंड साइकोट्रोपिक सबस्टेंसेस कोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई। दोनों को गांजा लेने के आरोप में NCB ने शनिवार को गिरफ्तार किया था। कोर्ट ने दोनों को 4 दिसंबर तक ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में भेजने का आदेश दिया था।

कोरोना की रोकथाम के मुद्दे पर सरकारों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सख्त

देश के कुछ राज्यों में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामलों पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महाराष्ट्र, दिल्ली, गुजरात और असम से दो दिन में हलफनामा दायर कर यह बताने को कहा है कि कोरोना से निपटने के लिए उन्होंने क्या उपाय किए। इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 27 नवंबर को होगी।

गुजरात में नाइट कर्फ्यू की वजह से कई लोग शादियां टाल रहे

अहमदाबाद में 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू तो सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे खत्म हो गया, लेकिन अभी अहमदाबाद, वडोदरा, सूरत और राजकोट में नाइट कर्फ्यू जारी रहेगा। इस बीच, नवंबर से दिसंबर तक इन 4 शहरों में करीब 5 हजार शादियां होनी हैं, जिन्हें कई लोगों ने टालना शुरू कर दिया है।

भारत में फरवरी तक कोवीशील्ड के 10 करोड़ डोज तैयार होंगे

कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर अच्छी खबर है। तीसरे फेज के ट्रायल में ऑक्सफोर्ड/एस्ट्राजेनेका वैक्सीन (कोवीशील्ड) 90% तक असरदार पाई गई। प्रमुख वैक्सीन प्रोडक्शन कंपनी सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट के CEO अदार पूनावाला ने बताया कि फरवरी तक कोवीशील्ड के कम से कम 10 करोड़ डोज तैयार हो जाएंगे।

एक्सप्लेनर

वैक्सीन का 90% तक इफेक्टिव रहना भारत के लिए खुशखबरी क्यों?

ऑक्सफोर्ड यूनिवर्सिटी और एस्ट्राजेनेका की ओर से विकसित किए गए कोरोना वैक्सीन-कोवीशील्ड के अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स के शुरुआती नतीजे आ गए। वैक्सीन के ट्रायल्स दो तरह से किए गए। पहले में 62% इफिकेसी दिखी, जबकि दूसरे में 90% से ज्यादा। यह भारत के लिए खास क्यों? यहां जानिए।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर..

पॉजिटिव खबर

यूट्यूब से सीखा एरोबिक्स, अब कमाती हैं लाख रु. महीना

यह कहानी है जम्मू में रहने वाली मोनिका मनोहर की। उन्होंने जम्मू एंड कश्मीर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव सर्विसेज का प्रिलिम्स क्लियर कर लिया था लेकिन मन खुद के पैशन को फॉलो करने का था, इसलिए मेंस की परीक्षा नहीं दी। खुद का एरोबिक्स सेंटर शुरू किया। अब लाख रुपए महीना कमाती हैं।

पढ़ें पूरी खबर...

सुर्खियों में और क्या है...

  • OTT प्लेटफॉर्म नेटफ्लिक्स के दो अफसरों के खिलाफ रीवा के सिविल लाइन थाने में FIR दर्ज की गई। MP के गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा के आदेश पर ये कार्रवाई हुई।
  • RBI के ट्विटर हैंडल '@RBI' पर रविवार को 10 लाख फॉलोअर्स हो गए। यह ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स वाला दुनिया का पहला केंद्रीय बैंक बन गया है।
  • सूरत की टेक्सटाइल मिल को सेना से 10 लाख मीटर डिफेंस फैब्रिक तैयार करने का पहला ऑर्डर मिला। यह कपड़ा DRDO की गाइडलाइन पर तैयार हो रहा है।
  • बिहार की 17वीं विधानसभा का पहला सत्र शुरू हो गया। पहले दिन 191 नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों को प्रोटेम स्पीकर जीतनराम मांझी ने शपथ दिलाई।
