पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फैंटसी गेमिंग पर 7 राज्यों में बैन:मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग- टेरर फंडिंग का शक; फिर भी एक साल में ऐसे प्लेटफॉर्म्स की कमाई 150% से ज्यादा बढ़ी

14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑनलाइन गेमिंग ने लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ा दी हैं।

खिलाड़ियों के स्टेट्स देखकर एक ड्रीम टीम चुनिए...या ताश के पत्तों का कौशल दिखाइए...और रोज जीतिए लाखों-करोड़ों के इनाम! कुछ ऐसे ही वाक्यों का इस्तेमाल होता है भारत में तेजी से फैल रहे फैंटेसी स्पोर्ट्स प्लेटफॉर्म्स के प्रचार में।

यह ऑफर जितना लुभावना है उतना ही विवादित भी। भारत में 7 राज्य आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना, तमिलनाडु ओडिशा, असम, नगालैंड और सिक्किम किसी भी ऑनलाइन गेमिंग या बेटिंग पर यह कहते हुए प्रतिबंध लगा चुके हैं कि इसकी आड़ में जुए की प्रवृत्ति बढ़ रही है।

लोग इसकी लत में तबाह होकर आत्महत्या कर रहे हैं। तमिलनाडु सरकार ने मद्रास हाईकोर्ट में बताया है कि राज्य में आत्महत्या के ऐसे 30 मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। सेंटर फाॅर रिसर्च ऑन साइबर क्राइम एंड साइबर लॉ के चेयरमैन अनुज अग्रवाल व साइबरोप्स इनफोसेक के CEO मुकेश चौधरी तो यहां तक कहते हैं कि इनमें से कई प्लेटफॉर्म्स मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग में लिप्त हो सकते हैं। अनुज अग्रवाल का मानना है कि इनका इस्तेमाल टेरर फंडिंग में भी हो सकता है। फिर भी केंद्रीय सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय मानता है कि गैम्बलिंग एक्ट के तहत प्रतिबंध लगाने का अधिकार राज्यों के पास ही है।

इधर, इन प्लेटफॉर्म्स की आमदनी भी अविश्वसनीय रूप से बढ़ी है। इंडस्ट्री के अनुमानों के मुताबिक पिछले 1 वर्ष में कमाई 150% से ज्यादा बढ़ी है। आज यह इंडस्ट्री 16500 करोड़ की है। अभी ऐसे प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर रमी, पोकर, क्रिकेट, फुटबॉल, हॉकी, बॉस्केटबॉल, बेसबॉल और रग्बी जैसे खेलों पर दांव लगाए जाते हैं।

गुमनाम मैचों पर भी 1 करोड़ तक की प्राइज मनी

कुछ दिन पहले पकड़े गए एक मामले में जिस विदेशी लीग पर दांव लग रहे थे, वह दरअसल मोहाली के एक खेत में चल रहा मैच था। ऑनलाइन गेमिंग में शामिल छोटे काउंटी मैचों का कोई प्रमाण नहीं होता। स्पेन के क्लब क्रिकेट मैच पर भी 1 करोड़ तक प्राइज मनी है।

विदेशी गेट-वे का इस्तेमाल मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग भी संभव

प्रतिभागियों की एंट्री फीस मिला प्राइज मनी का पूल बनता है। यूजर डेटाबेस की मॉनिटरिंग न होने से फाइनेंस कंपनियों के फर्जी निवेशकों की तरह यहां फर्जी यूजर्स बना मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग की जा सकती है। लेन-देन में फॉरेन गेट-वे का इस्तेमाल होता है। डेटा का भी गलत इस्तेमाल हो सकता है।

चीनी कंपनियों का निवेश

चीनी निवेश के चलते प्रतिबंधित मोबाइल एप्स में शामिल पबजी में चीनी कंपनी टेनसेंट का निवेश था। टेनसेंट समेत कई चीनी कंपनियों का निवेश भारत में चल रहे ऐसे कुछ प्लेटफॉर्म्स में भी है।

अमेरिका में वैधता पर संशय

कई अमेरिकी राज्यों में ये प्लेटफॉर्म्स वैध हैं। मगर आईआरएस के नए नियम में कहा गया है कि ऐसे प्लेटफॉर्म्स की एंट्री फीस टैक्स रिटर्न में बतौर जुए की राशि दर्शा सकते हैं। यानी मान लिया गया है कि ये प्लेटफॉर्म्स जुआ खिला रहे हैं।

विज्ञापन पर भी विवाद

3 नवंबर को दायर एक जनहित याचिका पर मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने ऐसे प्लेटफॉर्म्स का प्रचार करने वाले सेलिब्रिटीज को नोटिस जारी किया है। इन पर लॉटरी का प्रचार करने का आरोप लगाया गया है।

कमाई 1550 करोड़ बढ़ी

इंडस्ट्री अनुमानों के मुताबिक प्लेटफॉर्म्स की कुल कमाई मार्च 2019 के 920 करोड़ से मार्च 2020 तक बढ़कर 2470 करोड़ हो गई। 2019-20 में सिर्फ एक प्लेटफॉर्म ने विज्ञापन और प्रचार पर ही 785 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए।

इनसाइडर ट्रेडिंग के आरोप

अमेरिका के केंटकी में दो गेमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म्स पर धोखाधड़ी का केस हुआ। आरोप था कि एक प्लेटफॉर्म के कर्मी ने दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर प्लेयर बन हिस्सा लिया। मिलीभगत के चलते यह कर्मचारी ही जीतते रहे।

जीत शक के दायरे में : क्रिकेट या फुटबॉल गेम में प्रतिभागी 22 विकल्पों में से 11 चुन टीम बनाता है। एक लाख प्रतिभागी हों तो भी सांख्यिकी नियमों में 22 विकल्पों से 12.90 करोड़ से ज्यादा कॉम्बिनेशन (टीम) बन सकते हैं। कोई प्लेटफॉर्म चाहे तो उच्चतम स्कोर का बेहतर कॉम्बिनेशन बना नतीजों में हेरफेर कर सकता है।

अभी दो हाईकोर्ट्स में खारिज याचिकाओं पर अपील सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लंबित

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सीनियर एडवोकेट विराग गुप्ता 1957 के सुप्रीम कोर्ट के एक निर्णय से कानूनन दक्षता पर आधारित प्रतियोगिता को ‘जुए’ से अलग माना गया है। इसी के आधार पर 2017 में एक प्लेटफॉर्म पहले पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट और फिर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केस जीत चुका है। मगर इन प्लेटफॉर्म्स के खिलाफ बॉम्बे और राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट में खारिज हुई दो याचिकाओं पर अपील सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लंबित है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें