क्रिकेटर्स के वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी:खिलाड़ियों को कोरोना का टीका लगवाना चाहता है BCCI, IPL के लिए UAE बैकअप ऑप्शन नहीं

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
BCCI के मुताबिक, IPL के 14वें संस्करण के लिए भारत ही पहली पसंद है। संयुक्त अरब अमीरात इसका बैकअप ऑप्शन नहीं है। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
BCCI के मुताबिक, IPL के 14वें संस्करण के लिए भारत ही पहली पसंद है। संयुक्त अरब अमीरात इसका बैकअप ऑप्शन नहीं है। (फाइल फोटो)

भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) क्रिकेटर्स को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने की तैयारी कर रहा है। बायो-बबल माहौल में क्रिकेट की चुनौतियों को देखते हुए बोर्ड इस मामले में सरकार के संपर्क में है। वहीं, बोर्ड इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के 14वें संस्करण को भारत में ही कराना चाहता है। संयुक्त अरब अमीरात इसका बैकअप ऑप्शन नहीं है। बोर्ड के कोषाध्यक्ष और IPL गवर्निंग काउंसिल के मेंबर अरुण धूमल ने शनिवार को यह बातें कहीं।

वैक्सीनेशन तक बायो-बबल जरूरी
उन्होंने कहा कि बायो-बबल में क्रिकेट ऑर्गेनाइजर के साथ-साथ क्रिकेटर्स के लिए भी काफी चैलेंजिंग है। इन दिनों डोमेस्टिक सीजन भी बायो-सिक्योर माहौल में खेला जा रहा है। ऐसा तब तक करना होगा, जब तक हर खिलाड़ी को वैक्सीन नहीं मिल जाती।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार फिलहाल हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स और फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स का वैक्सीनेशन कर रही है। इसके बाद 50 साल की उम्र से ज्यादा और जरूरतमंद लोगों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। हम लगातार सरकार के संपर्क में हैं, ताकि खिलाड़ियों को भी वैक्सीन दी जा सके।

IPL भारत में ही कराने पर फोकस
धूमल ने कहा कि हम टूर्नामेंट भारत में ही कराने पर फोकस कर रहे हैं। हमें पूरी उम्मीद है कि हम ऐसा करने में सफल भी होंगे। फिलहाल इसके बैकअप के बारे में सोच भी नहीं रहे हैं। मौजूदा हालात में भारत UAE से सुरक्षित जगह है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर हालात काबू में रहे और इनमें ऐसे ही सुधार होता रहा, तो हम IPL भारत में ही कराएंगे।

UAE में हालात ठीक नहीं
UAE में इन दिनों कोरोना के नए मामले तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। वहीं, भारत में इन दिनों हालात काबू में हैं और मामले लगातार घट रहे हैं। पिछले सात दिनों में यूएई में कोरोना के औसतन 4000 मामले आ रहे हैं। जब वहां IPL हुआ था, तब यह आंकड़ा 770 था। वहीं, भारत में पिछले एक हफ्ते में औसतन 14000 मामले ही आ रहे हैं।

दर्शकों की मौजूदगी के लिए सरकार के संपर्क में
कोरोना के बाद देश में पहली इंटरनेशनल सीरीज में दर्शकों की मौजूदगी पर उन्होंने कहा कि हम लगातार हालात को रिव्यू कर रहे हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि भारत-इंग्लैंड सीरीज के दौरान स्टेडियम में दर्शक लौटें, लेकिन इसके लिए केंद्र और राज्य सरकार के निर्देशों के मुताबिक ही काम करेंगे। मौजूदा हालात में यह 100% तो नहीं हो सकता, लेकिन अगर हमें 25%-50% दर्शक भी स्टेडियम में लाने की अनुमति मिली, तो यह अच्छे संकेत होंगे।

हालांकि चेन्नई में होने वाले पहले दो टेस्ट में दर्शकों को आने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई है। बाकी मैचों के लिए फैसला बाद में लिया जाएगा।

