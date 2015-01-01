पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दैनिक भास्कर की नई पहल:उम्मीदों की पेंटिंग से नववर्ष अंक के कवर पेज का हिस्सा बनें

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
प्रिय पाठको, 2020 अपने अंतिम पड़ाव की ओर है और वर्ष 2021 को लेकर, खासतौर पर बच्चों और युवाओं के मन में बेहतर भविष्य से जुड़ी बड़ी उम्मीदें हैं। आशा के ये रंग करोड़ों लोगों तक पहुंचाने के लिए दैनिक भास्कर समूह एक नया और अनूठा प्रयोग करने जा रहा है। इसके तहत, पहली बार बच्चों व युवाओं को पेंटिंग प्रतियोगिता के माध्यम से दैनिक भास्कर के नववर्ष के खास अंक के कवर पेज का हिस्सा बनने का मौका दिया जा रहा है।

11 साल के बच्चों से लेकर 18 साल तक के युवा 2021 में अपनी उम्मीदों का भारत, इस थीम पर खूबसूरत पेंटिंग बनाकर विजेता बन सकते हैं। विशिष्ट ज्यूरी द्वारा चयनित सर्वश्रेष्ठ पेंटिंग को दैनिक भास्कर के विशेष अंक में प्रकाशित करने के साथ ही प्रथम पुरस्कार के रूप में 51,000 रुपए की सम्मान राशि प्रदान की जाएगी।

चयनित अन्य प्रतिभाओं को 31,000 का दूसरा पुरस्कार, 11,000 का तीसरा और 1,000 रुपए के 10 सांत्वना पुरस्कार भी दिए जाएंगे। प्रविष्टि भेजने की अंतिम तारीख बुधवार 23 दिसंबर 2020 है।

प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए-

  1. 9190000073 पर मिस्ड कॉल दें। आपको SMS पर एक लिंक मिलेगी, जिसे क्लिक करके आप फॉर्म भरकर पेंटिंग को सब्मिट कर सकते हैं।
  2. www.bhaskar.com पर जाकर भी इस प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा ले सकते हैं।
