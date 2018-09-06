Trending Tags
UP police CGPSC RPF AFTAC Human rights day test match Constable Photos
--Advertisement--

गृह मंत्रालय ने बनाया 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट, शहीद के परिवार की आर्थिक मदद कर सकेगा आम आदमी

आर्थिक मदद के लिए दी गई रकम में टैक्स से छूट मिलेगी

Bharat Ke Veer Trust has been created by Home Ministry for families of mart
X
Bharat Ke Veer Trust has been created by Home Ministry for families of mart

Dainik Bhaskar

Sep 06, 2018, 06:05 PM IST

नई दिल्ली.  केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट की स्थापना की है। इस मंच के जरिए आम नागरिक शहीदों के परिवारों की आर्थिक मदद कर सकेंगे। इसमें दी गई रकम पर आयकर की छूट मिलेगी। केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट करके यह जानकारी दी। 
राजनाथ सिंह ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, "केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय द्वारा 'भारत के वीर' ट्रस्ट की स्थापना की गई है, ताकि सभी नागरिकों को योगदान देने और शहीद हुए सशस्त्रबल कर्मियों के परिवारों को सहायता देने के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म मिल सके...ट्रस्ट को सात ट्रस्टियों के साथ बनाया गया है। इसकी अध्यक्षता केंद्रीय गृहसचिव करेंगे।" 

 


 

-- पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें --
Bhaskar Whatsapp

Recommended

Click to listen..

Recommended Videos