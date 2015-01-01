पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनावों के टेस्ट में भाजपा पास:गुजरात में राज्यसभा चुनाव में भाजपा का साथ देने वाले कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक आगे

17 मिनट पहले
  • गुजरात में से 8 सीटों में से 7 पर भाजपा आगे, 1 पर कांग्रेस
  • झारखंड में हेमंत सोरेन की खाली की हुई सीट पर भाजपा आगे
  • कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस-JD(S) की सीट छीनती दिख रही है भाजपा

बिहार के विधानसभा चुनावों के साथ-साथ मंगलवार को 11 राज्यों की 56 विधानसभा और बिहार की वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा सीट पर हुए उपचुनावों में भाजपा ने बड़ी सफलता हासिल की है। मध्यप्रदेश में तो शिवराज सिंह चौहान की मुख्यमंत्री सीट पक्की हो गई है, वहीं गुजरात में भाजपा ने अपनी स्थिति को और मजबूत कर लिया है।

बिहार के साथ-साथ उपचुनावों को केंद्र की नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार के दूसरे कार्यकाल के पहले साल की नीतियों, उपलब्धियों पर जनमत संग्रह के तौर पर देखा जा सकता है। कोरोनावायरस महामारी को रोकने के लिए लगाए गए लॉकडाउन, बेरोजगारी, खस्ताहाल इकोनॉमी के साथ-साथ नए किसान कानून और चीनी सेना के लद्दाख में घुस आने के मुद्दों पर जनता की राय सामने आ रही है। इस दौरान जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाना, वहां जमीन लेने का अधिकार सभी भारतीयों को देना, राम मंदिर का भूमिपूजन भी कुछ ऐसे मुद्दे हैं, जिन पर वोटर ने मुहर लगाई है।

बिहार की लोकसभा सीट पर जेडी(यू) आगे
जेडी(यू) सांसद बैद्यनाथ प्रसाद महतो के फरवरी में निधन के बाद वाल्मीकिनगर लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव जरूरी हो गया था। इस पर जेडी(यू) के प्रत्याशी सुनील कुमार शुरुआती रुझानों में आगे चल रहे हैं।

गुजरात की 8 में से 7 सीटों पर भाजपा आगे
गुजरात उपचुनावों के शुरुआती रुझानों में भाजपा 8 में से 7 सीटों पर आगे चल रही है। एक सीट पर कांग्रेस आगे है। गुजरात में 8 सीटों पर उपचुनाव जरूरी हो गए थे, क्योंकि जून में राज्यसभा चुनावों से ठीक पहले कांग्रेस के 8 विधायकों ने इस्तीफा दे दिया था।

कांग्रेस ने 1995 के बाद अपना बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस देते हुए 2017 में 77 सीटें जीती थीं और वह चाहती है कि सभी 8 सीटें उसकी ही झोली में आएं। भाजपा की राज्यसभा सीटें कायम रखने के लिए जिन 8 विधायकों ने कांग्रेस छोड़ी थी, उनमें से 5 को भाजपा ने टिकट दिए हैं। गुजरात में उपचुनावों के नतीजे सरकार पर सीधा असर नहीं डालेंगे, क्योंकि यहां भाजपा के पास 182 सदस्यों वाले सदन में 103 सीटें हैं। वहीं, कांग्रेस के पास फिलहाल सिर्फ 65 सीटें ही हैं। गुजरात में स्थानीय निकायों के चुनाव भी होने हैं, इसलिए उपचुनावों में वोटर्स का मूड समझना अहम होगा।

उत्तरप्रदेश (7 सीटें): योगी का प्रभाव कम हुआ
2017 में जब भाजपा ने एकतरफा जीत हासिल की थी तो कई दशक के बाद इन 7 में से 6 सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी। एक सीट पर SP का विधायक था। उपचुनावों के नतीजों के शुरुआती रुझान बताते हैं कि 7 में से 5 सीट पर भाजपा आगे है। इन सातों सीटों पर कानून-व्यवस्था, खासकर महिला सुरक्षा, दुष्कर्म और जाति-आधारित संघर्षों को देखते हुए योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार का बड़ा टेस्ट है। एक सीट पर निर्दलीय और एक सीट पर सपा आगे चल रही है।

कर्नाटक में भाजपा को दो सीट का फायदा
कर्नाटक, झारखंड, नगालैंड, मणिपुर में 2-2- सीटों पर उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं। कर्नाटक में दोनों सीटों पर कांग्रेस और JD(S) ताकतवर थे। इसके बाद भी दोनों सीटों पर भाजपा आगे चल रही है। इस तरह बीएस येदियुरप्पा सरकार को मजबूती मिल रही है।

झारखंड में मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने दुमका सीट छोड़ दी थी, वहीं कांग्रेस के एक विधायक की मौत हुई थी। दुमका में भाजपा आगे चल रही है, जिससे मुख्यमंत्री की स्थिति कमजोर होती दिख रही है। वहीं, दूसरी सीट पर कांग्रेस आगे है।

नगालैंड में 3 विधायकों का निधन होने पर उपचुनाव जरूरी थे और दोनों ही जगह निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी आगे हैं। मणिपुर में 2 सीटें भाजपा की झोली में जाती दिख रही हैं।

ओडिशा में जिन 2 सीटों पर उपचुनाव हुए थे, वहां भाजपा और बीजद (BJD) के पास एक-एक सीट थी। शुरुआती रुझानों में दोनों सीटें BJD को जाती दिख रही हैं। दोनों ही पार्टियों ने पूर्व विधायकों के बेटों को टिकट दिए हैं। ताकि संवेदना के आधार पर वोट हासिल कर सकें।

तेलंगाना में भाजपा, हरियाणा में कांग्रेस
तेलंगाना की एक सीट पर भाजपा ने बढ़त बना ली है। यह सीट TRS विधायक के निधन से सीट खाली हुई थी। हरियाणा में जाट बहुल सीट कांग्रेस के कब्जे वाली रही है। यहां मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर को भाजपा के लिए मौका दिख रहा है, लेकिन कांग्रेस यहां आगे चल रही है। छत्तीसगढ़ में अजित जोगी के निधन से खाली हुई मरवाही सीट पर दो दशक से उनके परिवार का ही कब्जा रहा है। इस सीट पर कांग्रेस आगे चल रही है।

