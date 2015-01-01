पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  BJP Bengal News Updates: BJP Claimed That Saikat Bhawal, BJP Worker From Halisahar Was Brutally Murdered By TMC Goons

बंगाल में एक और हत्या:भाजपा का आरोप- TMC कार्यकर्ताओं के हमले में एक BJP कार्यकर्ता की मौत, 7 घायल

कोलकाता7 मिनट पहले
भाजपा ने शनिवार को आरोप लगाया कि TMC के लोगों ने नॉर्थ 24 परगना जिले के हालिसहर के रहने वाले पार्टी कार्यकर्ता सैकत भवल की हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद अस्पताल के बाहर जमा भाजपा कार्यकर्ता।

पश्चिम बंगाल में राजनीतिक हिंसा रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। शनिवार को भाजपा ने एक बार फिर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की पार्टी तृणमूल कांग्रेस पर हिंसा का आरोप लगाया। बंगाल भाजपा ने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा- एक और दिन। एक और हत्या। TMC के गुंडों ने नॉर्थ 24 परगना जिले के हालिसहर के रहने वाले भाजपा कार्यकर्ता सैकत भवल की हत्या कर दी, जबकि 6 अन्य कार्यकर्ता घायल हो गए।

भाजपा ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ता जब डोर टू डोर कैंपेन चला रहे थे, उसी समय इन्हें निशाना बनाया गया। इससे पहले, गुरुवार को पश्चिम बंगाल दौरे पर गए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर तृणमूल (TMC) समर्थकों ने पथराव कर दिया था। इसमें भाजपा के कुछ नेता घायल हो गए थे।

गृह मंत्रालय ने DGP, मुख्य सचिव को तलब किया
गृह मंत्रालय ने इस मामले में रिपोर्ट मांगी थी। पश्चिम बंगाल में कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर राज्यपाल की रिपोर्ट गृह मंत्रालय को मिल गई है। मंत्रालय ने पश्चिम बंगाल के DGP और मुख्य सचिव को 14 दिसंबर को तलब किया है।

ममता से बोले धनखड़- आग से मत खेलो

भाजपा नेताओं पर हमले की घटनाओं को लेकर पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ ने मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पर निशाना साधा। धनखड़ ने कहा- आग से मत खेलो, यह बहस छोड़नी होगी कि कौन भीतरी और कौन बाहरी है। जो हुआ वह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। यह लोकतंत्र पर कलंक है। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी को संविधान मानना चाहिए। वे अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से नहीं हट सकतीं। राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था लगातार बिगड़ रही है।

