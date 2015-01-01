पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केंद्र और ममता में टकराव:नड्डा की सुरक्षा में चूक, होम मिनिस्ट्री ने पश्चिम बंगाल से तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर बुलाया

कोलकाता20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अगले साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा और TMC एक दूसरे पर हमलावर हो गई हैं।

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा पर पश्चिम बंगाल में हुए हमले के बाद केंद्र सरकार ने सख्त रुख अपनाया है। शनिवार को होम मिनिस्ट्री ने राज्य में तैनात तीन IPS अफसरों को डेपुटेशन पर वापस बुला लिया। बताया जाता है कि नड्डा की सुरक्षा के जिम्मेदारी इन्हीं अफसरों पर थी।

वहीं, गवर्नर जगदीप धनखड़ भी राज्य सरकार को लगातार निशाने पर ले रहे हैं। उन्होंने शनिवार को कहा कि बंगाल में स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष और हिंसामुक्त चुनाव होंगे, यह पश्चिम बंगाल के लोगों के लिए मेरा आश्वासन है। वे इसके हकदार हैं। हमें इसके लिए काम करना चाहिए। सही वोटर ही चुनाव में हिस्सा लेंगे। मुझे इस बात का मलाल है कि गलत लोग बिना कानूनी अधिकार के सत्ता पर कब्जा कर लेते हैं। कुछ लोग इस पर पॉलिटिक्स करते हैं।

केंद्र और राज्य सरकार आमने-सामने

सेंट्रल होम मिनिस्ट्री ने 14 दिसंबर को पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के दो बड़े अधिकारियों को तलब किया था। इसके एक दिन बाद शनिवार को तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद कल्याण बनर्जी ने सेंट्रल होम सेक्रेटरी अजय भल्ला को खत लिखकर इस कदम को राजनीतिक बदले की कार्रवाई बताया।

तीन पेज के इस खत में बनर्जी ने कहा कि सबसे पहले मैं आपको बताना चाहता हूं कि संविधान के मुताबिक, लॉ एंड ऑर्डर स्टेट का सब्जेक्ट है। इस मसले का हवाला देकर आप बिना नोटिस या सूचना दिए दोनों अधिकारियों को कैसे बुला सकते हैं? उन्होंने पूछा है कि क्या आप संविधान और किसी अन्य कानून के तहत राज्य की कानून-व्यवस्था के मामले में दखल सकते हैं?

तृणमूल सांसद ने कहा कि वह केंद्र के इस फैसले से हैरान थे। होम मिनिस्ट्री का यह समन राज्य सरकार के अधिकारियों के साथ जबरदस्ती है। गृह मंत्रालय ने इस मामले में पश्चिम बंगाल के DGP और मुख्य सचिव को 14 दिसंबर को तलब किया है।

हालांकि, ममता सरकार ने दोनों अधिकारियों को दिल्ली नहीं भेजने का फैसला लिया। इस बीच राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ ने भी डायमंड हार्बर में जेपी नड्डा पर हुए हमले की रिपोर्ट होम मिनिस्टर अमित शाह को सौंपी है।

गृह मंत्रालय के बुलावे पर विवाद क्यों?

तृणमूल कांग्रेस के सांसद सौगात रॉय ने कहा कि IAS / IPS अफसर संविधान के आर्टिकल 312 से शासित होते हैं। एक पद के लिए चुने जाने के बाद उन्हें स्टेट कैडर सौंपा जाता है। सेंट्रल गवर्नमेंट डेपुटेशन पर भेजे जाने वाले अधिकारियों के नाम मांग सकती है। यह स्टेट के ऊपर है कि वह उन्हें भेजे या नहीं।

नड्डा पर हमले से शुरू हुआ टकराव

पश्चिम बंगाल दौरे पर गए भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा के काफिले पर बीते गुरुवार को पथराव किया गया था। इसमें पश्चिम बंगाल प्रभारी कैलाश विजयवर्गीय समेत कुछ नेता घायल हो गए थे। पथराव का आरोप तृणमूल कांग्रेस (TMC) समर्थकों पर लगा था।

पथराव उस वक्त हुआ, जब नड्डा कोलकाता से 24 परगना जिले के डायमंड हार्बर शहर जा रहे थे। डायमंड हार्बर ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी का संसदीय इलाका है। प्रदर्शनकारियों ने नड्डा के काफिले का रास्ता रोकने की कोशिश की थी।

राज्यपाल ने कहा था- ममता को माफी मांगनी चाहिए

इस घटना के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल के राज्यपाल जगदीप धनखड़ ने मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से कहा कि आग से मत खेलो, यह बहस छोड़नी होगी कि कौन भीतरी और कौन बाहरी है। जो हुआ वह दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी को संविधान मानना चाहिए। वे अपनी जिम्मेदारियों से नहीं हट सकतीं। राज्य में कानून व्यवस्था लगातार बिगड़ रही है।

धनखड़ ने कहा- उम्मीद है ममता बनर्जी मेरी बात पर ध्यान देंगी। वे भटकेंगी तो मेरी जिम्मेदारी शुरू होगी। मुख्यमंत्री को घटना के लिए माफी मांगनी चाहिए। लोग बेलगाम तरीके से सड़क पर उतरे थे। बंगाल पुलिस, सरकार की कठपुतली बन गई है। मैंने सभी आला अफसरों, DGP और मुख्य सचिव से जानकारी ली है। हम बंगाल में शांति चाहते हैं।

ममता का तंज- कभी चड्ढा, कभी नड्डा नौटंकी करवाते हैं

पूरे मामले पर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने तंज कसते हुए कहा था कि यहां कभी गृह मंत्री होते हैं, तो कभी चड्ढा, नड्डा, फड्डा और भड्ढा। जब उन्हें ऑडियंस नहीं मिलती, तो वे अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से ऐसी नौटंकियां करवाते हैं।

ममता के बयान पर पलटवार करते हुए नड्डा ने कहा, 'मुझे बताया गया कि उन्होंने मेरे बारे में बहुत सारी संज्ञाएं दी हैं। यह उनके संस्कारों के बारे में बताता है। यह बंगाल का कल्चर नहीं है। हमारे प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं कि बंगाल की भाषा सुंदर है, बंगाल की संस्कृति सबसे सुंदर है। ममता जी जिस शब्दावली का इस्तेमाल करती हैं, वह बताता है कि उन्होंने बंगाल को समझा ही नहीं है। बंगाल हम सभी का है।'

