  BJP MP Smriti Irani Dared Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Contest Elections From Gujrat If He Has Guts

स्मृति ईरानी का राहुल गांधी को चैलेंज:केंद्रीय मंत्री बोलीं- कांग्रेस नेता में हिम्मत है तो गुजरात से चुनाव लड़ें, गलतफहमी दूर हो जाएंगी

वांसदा (गुजरात)21 मिनट पहले
केंद्रीय मंत्री और भाजपा सांसद स्मृति ईरानी ने नवसारी जिले के वांसदा में जनसभा को संबोधित किया और राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा। - Dainik Bhaskar
केंद्रीय मंत्री और भाजपा सांसद स्मृति ईरानी ने नवसारी जिले के वांसदा में जनसभा को संबोधित किया और राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा।

केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने मंगलवार को कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी को चैलेंज किया। उन्होंने राहुल को गुजरात में छोटे चाय कारोबारियों की जेब से धन निकालने और राज्य से चुनाव लड़ने की चुनौती दी। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं राहुल गांधी को चुनौती देती हूं कि अगर उनमें हिम्मत है, तो वह गुजरात से चुनाव लड़ें। उनकी सारी गलतफहमी दूर हो जाएगी।

उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि गुजरात और यहां के लोगों के प्रति कांग्रेस का नफरत भरा और पक्षपाती रवैया नया नहीं है, क्योंकि राहुल और उनकी पार्टी ने यहां सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की याद में बनाया गया स्टैच्यू ऑफ यूनिटी का भी विरोध किया था।

राहुल को अब चाय पीने वालों से भी दिक्कत
राहुल ने रविवार को असम में एक चुनावी रैली में कहा था कि अगर राज्य में उनकी पार्टी सत्ता में आई, तो वह गुजरात के चाय मालिकों से चाय बागानों के श्रमिकों की दिहाड़ी बढ़ाने के लिए कहेगी। इस पर भाजपा सांसद ने नवसारी जिले के वांसदा शहर में स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव के लिए जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा, 'राहुल ने हाल ही में असम में एक रैली में कहा था कि वह गुजरात के छोटे चाय कारोबारियों की जेब से रकम निकलवाएंगे। इससे पहले उन्हें (कांग्रेस) चाय बेचने वाले (प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी) से परेशानी थी और अब उन्हें चाय पीने वालों से दिक्कत है।'

क्या कहा था राहुल ने?
राहुल ने कहा था कि असम के मजदूरों को 167 रुपए प्रतिदिन मिलते हैं और गुजरात के कारोबारियों को टी गार्डन दिया जाता है। कांग्रेस मजदूरों को 365 रुपए प्रतिदिन देगी। आप पूछेंगे कि ये पैसे कहां से आएंगे? ये पैसे गुजरात के कारोबारियों के पास से आएंगे।

21 फरवरी को चुनाव
गुजरात में छह नगर निगमों के लिए चुनाव 21 फरवरी को होने हैं। इसके अलावा 81 नगरपालिकाओं, 31 जिला पंचायतों और 231 तालुका पंचायतों के लिए 28 फरवरी को चुनाव होगा।

