  Hindi News
  National
  • BJP National President JP Nadda Said Center Will Decide How To Get The Vaccine; Now It Was About Bihar ... Our Team Decided

भास्कर इंटरव्यू:भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा बोले- केंद्र तय करेगा वैक्सीन कैसे मिलेगी; अभी बिहार की बात थी...हमारी टीम ने तय कर लिया

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा ने बिहार चुनाव को देखते हुए दैनिक भास्कर के सवालों का जवाब दिया। (फाइल फोटो)

बिहार चुनाव में भाजपा के छत्रपतियों में अभी प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ सबसे ज्यादा सक्रियता पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा की है। राज्य में चुनाव प्रचार से लेकर जमीनी स्तर पर गठबंधन को एकजुट रखने तक हर जगह उनकी उपस्थिति है। बिहार में फ्री कोरोना वैक्सीन जैसे चुनावी वादों से लेकर पार्टी में सेकंड लाइन पर संशय जैसे मुद्दों पर दैनिक भास्कर के बिहार एडिटर सतीश कुमार सिंह ने उनसे विशेष बातचीत की। पढ़िए इस बातचीत के संपादित अंश...

  • क्या सिर्फ उन्हीं राज्यों को कोरोना की फ्री वैक्सीन मिलेगी जहां चुनाव होंगे?

यह केंद्र सरकार तय करेगी। लेकिन मुझे समझ नहीं आया कि इसमें गलत क्या है? मैनिफेस्टो तो होता ही है कि हम अगले 5 साल में क्या करने जा रहे हैं। हमने वही बताया। इसमें दो तरह से पहल होती है। एक केंद्र खरीदकर सबको देता है, दूसरा राज्य पहल करे। हमारी बिहार की टीम ने तय किया कि यहां सरकार के बाद हम खुद लोगों को फ्री वैक्सीन देंगे। हमारे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बोलते हैं तो गलत क्या है?

  • लेकिन इसकी घोषणा तो केंद्रीय वित्तमंत्री ने की, जो देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करती हैं?

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री ने बिहार का मैनिफेस्टो ही तो जारी किया। ये इश्यू इसलिए बना कि किसी और के दिमाग में यह नहीं आया। हमने तो हर जीवनरक्षक टीके को पहले ही फ्री कर रखा है।

  • तो क्या पूरे देश को फ्री वैक्सीन मिलेगी?

यह भारत सरकार को तय करना है और वह समय पर तय करेगी कि क्या करना है। अभी बिहार की बात थी तो बिहार में हमारी टीम ने तय किया कि राज्य में फ्री वैक्सीन देंगे।

  • चिराग तो आज भी पीएम मोदी के हनुमान हैं? इससे एक गलत मैसेज नहीं जा रहा?

ये सब चीजें आधे दिन तक चलीं। जब भाजपा का वक्तव्य आ गया कि हम एक साथ हैं और किसी के तारीफ करने से और किसी के कुछ बोलने से भाजपा पर कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता। उसी समय ये क्लीयर हो गया। हमारी कॉडर बेस्ड पार्टी है। हमारे यहां ऐसी दिक्कत पैदा हो भी नहीं सकती। भाजपा के लिए जदयू और जदयू के लिए भाजपा पूरे दमखम से लगी हुई है।

  • तो क्या हम लोजपा का एकतरफा प्यार मानें?

हमारी पार्टी में स्पष्टता है। हम लोजपा के कारण अपने बीच कोई गलतफहमी नहीं रखना चाहते। हम जिम्मेदार पार्टी हैं। हमारे स्वभाव में ऐसा नहीं है।

  • आज पार्टी में सेकंड लाइन नहीं दिखती?

हमारे यहां नहीं, ऐसा कांग्रेस में है। वहां सोनिया-राहुल के बाद कौन है। हमारे यहां पार्लियामेंट्री बोर्ड से लेकर नीचे तक नेताओं की शृंखला है। अभी जो राष्ट्रीय टीम का गठन हुआ है, उसमें 70% नए नेता हैं। दस साल पहले मैं और भूपेंद्र यादव नेशनल टीम में आए थे। अब ये सीनियर मोस्ट जनरल सेक्रेटरी हैं और मैं राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष...।

  • पार्टी पार्लियामेंट्री बोर्ड की जो सीटें खाली हुई थीं, उन्हें ही अभी तक भरा नहीं गया है?

जल्द भरेंगे। बोर्ड का गठन तो अभी हुआ है। अमित जी के समय में कुछ सीटें खाली हुईं। मैं कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष बना। आगे चुनाव था। कोरोना था। चुनाव के बाद बोर्ड की घोषणा जल्द की जाएगी।

  • भाजपा का सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा जंगलराज ही है? वह डरा रही है? इससे युवा क्यों प्रभावित होंगे?

युवाओं ने नहीं देखा तो उनके पिता ने तो सबकुछ देखा है। वे उसको समझा रहे हैं। जो 10 लाख नौकरी देने की बात कर रहे हैं, उन्होंने 25 लाख से ज्यादा लोगों का पलायन करा दिया।

  • 3 चुनावों से भाजपा जंगलराज को ही मुद्दा बना रही है?

हां, क्योंकि वे नहीं बदले। नीतीश कुमार महागठबंधन में चुनाव जीतकर सीएम बने। उन्होंने राजद को क्यों छोड़ा। इसीलिए क्योंकि इनका जंगलराज, कुशासन से सब चीजें बदस्तूर जारी थीं। आज भी ये जारी हैं। जिस तरह राजद ने माले (मार्क्सवादी-लेनिनवादी)से हाथ मिलाया, उसके बाद रह क्या गया? माले क्या है? विध्वंसवादी ताकतें। सिर्फ सत्ता के लिए लड़ रहे हैं। इस गठजोड़ में तो जंगलराज ही लाएगा।

  • भाजपा नेे बयानों में जरूरत से ज्यादा माले को जगह दी?

उनके विचार से निकलते हुए विध्वंस को बताना हमारी जिम्मेदारी थी। वह नरसंहार करने वाली पार्टी है। मैंने तो ये बोला और चुनौती दी कि अगर मैंने गलत कहा है तो मुझे बताएं। डेमोक्रेसी में शुगर कोटिंग कर हिडेन एजेंडा हम नहीं चलने देंगे।

  • भाजपा-जदयू में कई जगहों पर आपसी तालमेल की कमी दिखती है?

सासाराम, बिहटा, बेतिया, पूर्णिया, सीवान में रात को रुककर हमने बैठक की। इन सभी जगहों पर तालमेल अच्छा दिखा। एक-आध जगहों को छोड़कर। हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं के मन में एनडीए के रूप में ही लड़ने की इच्छा थी। हमारे यहां हर लेवल पर कोआर्डिनेशन कमेटी बनी हुई है। सेकेंड फेज में ही 4 बैठक हुई।

  • गठबंधन के भीतर गठबंधन की राजनीति से क्या नुकसान नहीं होगा?

सिर्फ सीट शेयरिंग के लिए ऐसा हुआ। ऐसा तय हुआ कि हमको नीतीश जी एडजस्ट करेंगे और वीआईपी को भाजपा। लेकिन सबके साथ चुनाव के गठबंधन धर्म को हम सभी निभा रहे हैं।

  • लव जेहाद पर भाजपा शासित राज्य कानून बना रहे हैं, क्या केंद्र भी कोई कानून बनाने की साेच रहा है?

वर्तमान में देश के कानून के प्रावधान इस मामले के लिए काफी हैं। कुछ राज्य सरकारों को कंसर्न था, उन्होंने अपनी बात बताई। प्रावधान किए। केंद्र में ऐसे कानून का कोई विचार नहीं है।

  • पुलवामा पर पाकिस्तान के कबूलनामा से बिहार चुनाव में क्या आपको फायदा होगा?

चुनाव की दृष्टि से हम इसे नहीं देखते। कांग्रेस मोदी जी का विरोध करते-करते देश का विरोध करने लगी। ये तो पहले से सच था। पाकिस्तान के मंत्री फवाद चौधरी के बोलने से इसमें कोई अंतर नहीं आया। राहुल की 370 पर दलील को लेकर पाकिस्तान यूएन में जाता है। शशि थरूर-मणिशंकर अय्यर-चिदंबरम पाकिस्तान की ढपली बजाते हैं। पुलवामा ने साबित किया कि कांग्रेस देशहित की नहीं सोचती है।

  • कृषि कानूनों पर इतना बवाल हुआ। क्या आप मानते हैं कि इसमें पारदर्शिता नहीं बरती गई?

ऐसा नहीं है। कोरोना का समय था। संसद कैसे चली सभी जानते हैं। आर्डिनेंस लाना पड़ा। मोदी जी के री-फार्म के माध्यम से देश को आगे बढ़ाना है। विरोध राजनीतिक दलों का है। उन्होंने अपने मेनिफेस्टो में लिखने के बाद विरोध किया।

  • एंटी इंकम्बेंसी से क्या भाजपा को नुकसान नहीं होगा?

ये एक कंफ्यूजन क्रिएट किया गया है। दरअसल, नीतीश जी की पर्सनालिटी से नीतीश जी की पर्सनालिटी की ही तुलना की जा रही है। अब आप 2015 की लोकप्रियता से 2020 की तुलना कर रहे हैं। ये गलत है। उनकी लोकप्रियता की तुलना 2010 से होनी चाहिए।

महागठबंधन जब आया तो एक बड़ा समूह उनका समर्थक बना। और जब उन्होंने महागठबंधन छोड़ा तो उतना ही बड़ा समूह उनसे अलग हो गया। ये वोकल भी हुआ। हम ये जानते थे कि सुशासन का संबंध कुशासन से नहीं हो सकता। राजद का चरित्र नहीं बदला। इसलिए नीतीश उनसे अलग हुए। नीतीश जी का ओरिजिनल बेस था भाजपा-जदयू का। और इसमें तो इजाफा ही हुआ है। राजद का वोटर वोकल है, हमारा शांत स्वभाव का। यही अंतर है।

  • मोदी जी को क्यों कहना पड़ा कि हमारा-जदयू का साथ साढ़े तीन साल का है?

तब मैं केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री थी। मंगल पांडे जी यहां स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हुए। हमने एक एम्स और 11 मेडिकल कॉलेज यहां दिए। अब पूर्णिया, सीवान, छपरा, सीतामढ़ी सभी जगह मेडिकल कॉलेज। इससे पहले स्वास्थ्य का क्या हाल थे? तेज प्रताप मिलता ही नहीं था। घोड़े पर ही चढ़ा रहता था।

उसके उतरते-उतरते सरकार ही उतर गई। हमने दरभंगा-पूर्णिया में एयरपोर्ट, मुजफ्फरपुर-सीतामढ़ी-दरभंगा में रेललाइनों का विद्युतीकरण, ब्रिज-ओवरब्रिज। अब कोई गुमटी तो दिखती ही नहीं है। इतना विकास हुआ है।

  • क्या भाजपा ने रोजगार मुद्दे को समझने में गलती की? इसे कमतर आंका?

बिहार का युवा जानता है कि तेजस्वी क्या करने वाला है। जो शोर करने वाले हैं, वे राजद के ही कार्यकर्ता हैं। जो व्यक्ति विपक्ष का नेता होते हुए साल भर विधानसभा नहीं गया वह प्रजातंत्र की कितनी इज्जत करता है। बिहार की जनता सब समझती है कि ये लालटेन युग के लोग हैं। ये बिहार को पीछे ले जाएंगे।

एक घोड़े से नहीं उतरा और दूसरा कुशासन की मूर्ति था। राजनीति में आप खुद का विकास तब तक नहीं कर सकते, जब तक आप ये नहीं समझते कि आप गलत थे। आपने जिस तरह से जंगलराज किया, उससे आप हटे नहीं। आप अभी भी वही हैं। आपके काम का तरीका भी वही है। आप बदले नहीं हैं। लालटेन युग से मोदी जी एलईडी युग में ले आए हैं।

